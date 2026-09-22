Oakville, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. ("Lorne Park"), a North American wealth and asset management platform, operating through its registered wealth and asset management firms, today announced the appointment of James Neate as Chair of its Board of Directors. Mr. Neate has also joined the Board of Directors of Lorne Park's Canadian wealth management subsidiary, Bellwether Investment Management Inc. ("Bellwether").

Mr. Neate brings nearly 40 years of banking, capital markets and senior leadership experience. He spent his career at Scotiabank, where he held a number of senior executive positions, most recently serving as President and Group Head of Corporate and Investment Banking. In that role, he had global management responsibility for investment banking, corporate banking and global business payments.

During his career at Scotiabank, Mr. Neate also held leadership positions across retail banking, commercial banking, wealth management, international banking and Global Banking and Markets, providing him with broad experience in financial services, strategic growth and international markets.

"James brings an exceptional combination of financial services experience, strategic perspective and governance expertise to Lorne Park," said Robert Sewell, CEO of Lorne Park and Founder and Chairman of Bellwether. "As we continue to expand our wealth management platform across Canada and the United States, his experience leading complex financial businesses and identifying opportunities for growth will be invaluable to our Board and management team."

"I am pleased to join Lorne Park at an exciting stage in its development," said Mr. Neate. "The company has built a differentiated platform with significant opportunities for continued growth across North America. I look forward to working with the Board and management team as Lorne Park continues to expand its partnerships with advisors and wealth management firms."

Mr. Neate holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and Political Science from McMaster University and completed the Ivey Executive Program at Ivey Business School.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. is an independent, private North American wealth and asset management platform focused on partnering with entrepreneurial wealth management firms and financial advisors seeking scale, succession solutions and long-term growth.

About Bellwether Investment Management Inc.

Bellwether Investment Management Inc. is a Canadian wholly-owned subsidiary of Lorne Park. As a Canadian wealth management firm and registered Portfolio Manager, Investment Fund Manager, and Exempt Market Dealer in certain Canadian jurisdictions, it provides discretionary portfolio management and wealth planning services to individuals, families and institutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain, without limitation, statements concerning possible or assumed future operations, performance or results preceded by, followed by or that include words such as "believes", "expects", "potential", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" and words of similar connotation, which would constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees. The reader should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information because they involve significant and diverse risks and uncertainties that may cause actual operations, performance or results to be materially different from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. Except as may be required by Canadian securities law, neither Lorne Park nor Bellwether are under any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or other factors. These cautionary statements expressly qualify all forward-looking statements in this press release.

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