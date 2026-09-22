Thousand Oaks, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Lexicon Labs, a specialized media and intelligence platform exploring the intersection of law, markets and financial innovation, will be participating in the PREDICT Conference, which will take placeOctober 6 - 7, 2026 at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York City.

Alper Ozgit, CEO will be presenting on October 6 & 7. Interested parties can register to attend here.

Members of the Lexicon Labs management team will also be conducting one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

To register to attend the PREDICT Conference, follow this link.

About Lexicon Labs

Lexicon Labs is making law legible. Through its flagship products-LexCurrent, a legal intelligence platform for prediction markets, and Full Court Press, a legal commentary publication-it helps market participants better understand how legal frameworks shape markets, what markets expose about the law, and why those questions matter. Its first book, Predictable, is forthcoming.

About PREDICT and DealFlow Events

PREDICT is the leading event dedicated to the business of prediction markets. Produced by DealFlow Events, the conference brings together the people building, investing in, regulating, and trading the markets that are transforming how information is aggregated, uncertainty is priced, and decisions are made.

For almost a quarter of a century DealFlow Events has hosted hundreds of in-person and virtual events covering a wide array of business and investment topics. We've built our reputation as a trailblazer for an unwavering commitment to covering cutting-edge topics in unique forums for networking and education. For more information about our events, visit www.dealflowevents.com.