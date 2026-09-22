DALI Alliance Announces DALI 27 Inaugural Global Summit + Expo

New international summit and expo will unite the global DALI ecosystem and celebrate excellence through the 2027 DALI Lighting Awards

PISCATAWAY, N.J. and UTRECHT, The Netherlands, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The DALI Alliance will host the first-ever Global DALI Summit + Expo, DALI 27, on February 23 and 24, 2027, at the Royal Dutch Jaarbeurs in Utrecht, the Netherlands. DALI 27 will connect experts from across the lighting, smart buildings, and smart cities sectors to shape the future of digital lighting control. The event will establish a new international forum for collaboration, knowledge sharing, and innovation, bringing together the global DALI ecosystem. DALI 27 will conclude in a gala dinner featuring the 2027 DALI Lighting Awards, which recognize outstanding projects and achievements in DALI-based lighting control.

DALI 27 combines the DALI Alliance General Assembly with a conference and expo for lighting designers, manufacturers, system integrators, and technology providers. The program will feature keynote presentations, panel discussions, technical sessions, case studies, and an expo showcasing the latest DALI technologies and solutions. Networking events throughout DALI 27 will provide opportunities for professionals to connect and exchange ideas.

"DALI 27 brings together experts from across the lighting, smart buildings, and smart cities value chains to advance interoperable digital lighting control," says Paul Drosihn, General Manager of the DALI Alliance. "For the first time, we are bringing the global DALI ecosystem together for a dedicated summit and expo to share knowledge, strengthen partnerships, and inspire innovation."

DALI 27 will open on Tuesday morning, February 23, 2027, at the centrally located venue in Utrecht. Throughout the two-day event, sponsors and partner companies will showcase their latest technologies and solutions in the Expo. The full conference program will be announced in fall 2026, with registration details, ticket options, and participation fees to follow. Companies and industry experts interested in presenting, exhibiting, or sponsoring DALI 27 are encouraged to contact the DALI Alliance.

The stage is set for the DALI Lighting Awards

The 2027 DALI Lighting Awards will be presented during a gala dinner on Wednesday evening. With these awards, the DALI Alliance honors outstanding projects, innovations, and achievements that exemplify the use and further development of DALI-based lighting control in professional lighting.

DALI 27 at a Glance

Event: DALI 27 Global Summit + Expo

Date: February 23-24, 2027

Venue: Supernova in Royal Dutch Jaarbeurs

Address: Jaarbeursplein 6, 3521 AL Utrecht, Netherlands

Organizer: DALI Alliance

Media contact:

Parrot PR & Marketing - press@parrotprandmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/880e82cc-7267-4d00-8560-cd132df5686e