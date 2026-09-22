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EM

WKN: A40WJC | ISIN: SE0023615885 | Ticker-Symbol: TH92
Tradegate
22.09.26 | 14:35
7,638 Euro
+4,46 % +0,326
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EMBRACER GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
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EMBRACER GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
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7,6347,64015:00
7,6347,64015:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 13:00 Uhr
56 Leser
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Embracer Group AB: Embracer Group secures new SEK 2,000 million revolving credit facility

Embracer Group AB ("Embracer") has secured a new SEK 2,000 million revolving credit facility with a two-year tenor and an option to extend for two additional years.

The new facility consolidates Embracer's financing and replaces several bilateral loans with different credit institutions, with varying maturities, amortization schedules, and conditions. The revolving credit facility will be available for general corporate purposes, with the intention that it will be replaced following the spin-off of Fellowship Entertainment, planned for calendar year 2027.

As of 30 June 2026, Embracer had approximately SEK 1,525 million of current and non-current liabilities and SEK 4,997 million in cash. The terms and conditions for the new facility have been improved, including a lower credit margin for utilized debt.

"We have a strong financial position, and this refinancing allows us to consolidate our commitments to reflect our current structure and strategy while also providing us with flexibility. The improved terms reflect our strong and decisive actions to strengthen our balance sheet and cash flows in recent years", says Phil Rogers, CEO of Embracer.

A total of four banks from the Nordics have participated in the transaction. SEB acted as coordinating mandated lead arranger and bookrunner and DNB Bank ASA, Sweden Branch, Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige and Swedbank as mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners.

Embracer's previous EUR 400 million revolving credit facility was canceled as planned in December 2025 in conjunction with the spin-off of Coffee Stain Group.

For more information, please contact:
Oscar Erixon
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +46 730 24 91 42
Email: oscar.erixon@embracer.com

Arman Teimouri
Head of Media & Public Affairs
Phone: +46 793 33 05 60
Email: arman.teimouri@embracer.com

About Embracer Group
Embracer Group is a global games and entertainment group headquartered in Karlstad, Sweden. Through its creative and entrepreneurial businesses, the Group develops, publishes, and distributes PC, console and mobile games, and also operates in other areas of entertainment. The Group engages nearly 5,000 people across close to 30 countries and is home to a broad portfolio of owned and controlled intellectual properties, including globally recognized franchises.

Embracer Group's shares are publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker EMBRAC B.

Subscribe to press releases and financial information here.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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