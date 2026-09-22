Goldsky Resources Corp.: Goldsky Resources commences its first major drilling program at Barsele

VANCOUVER, B.C., September 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Goldsky Resources Corp (TSX-V: GSKR, FNSE: GSKR SDB, OTCQX: GSKRF, FRA: HEG0) ("Goldsky Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a 25,000-meter diamond drill program at its 100%-owned Barsele Gold Project in Sweden. The campaign represents the Company's inaugural drilling program since consolidating 100% ownership of the project from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico Eagle").

Highlights

First large-scale drilling program at Barsele: a 25,000-meter campaign aimed at upgrading and extending the Mineral Resource at the Barsele deposit

Drilling will focus on Skiråsen, Central and Avan zones, where the existing Mineral Resource remains open both along strike and at depth

Comadev has been awarded contracts for two drill rigs: Rig 1 commenced drilling on September 16, 2026 and Rig 2 mobilizing by end September

Arctic Drilling Company (ADC) has been awarded a contract for a third rig, mobilizing for an October 2026 start

This marks Goldsky's first drilling program at Barsele since the transaction for 100% ownership which closed in June.

Figure 1 - Drill rig establishment at the Central zone

"Barsele has not seen a drilling campaign of this scale in over 8 years, and this will be the first undertaken by Goldsky Resources following the consolidation of 100% ownership of the project," said Russell Bradford, CEO of Goldsky Resources. "This program represents an important milestone for the Company. With three rigs expected to be operating by mid-October, our focus is on expanding and upgrading the existing Mineral Resource while advancing the technical work required to support an updated resource estimate and our maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment. We believe this campaign marks the beginning of the next phase of value creation at Barsele."

The 2026 Barsele drill program

The program comprises approximately 25,000 meters of diamond drilling, combining shallow drilling targeting mineralization to a vertical depth of 270 m below surface with a deeper drill hole program planned to reach vertical depths of 720 m to 1,050 m below surface to test depth extensions. The program has been designed to upgrade Inferred Mineral Resources to the Indicated category and test extensions to the existing Barsele deposit which is currently open along strike and at depth. The evaluation of regional targets across the Company's broader license package will be designed and announced in coming weeks.

Drilling will focus on Skiråsen, Central and Avan zones, where the existing Mineral Resource remains open both along strike and at depth. The use of oriented diamond core will improve the Company's understanding of the structural and lithological controls on high grade gold mineralization and is expected to support an updated Mineral Resource estimate in 2027.

Figure 2 - Shallow targets to 270 m vertical depth below surface

Figure 3 - Deep infill and extension drilling planned to 720-1,050 m vertical depth below surface

History of the Barsele Gold Project

Exploration at Barsele has been ongoing for more than a decade. Between 2015 and 2025, Agnico Eagle operated the project through a joint venture with Barsele Minerals Corp., completing approximately 174,500 meters of drilling in 453 holes across the Avan, Central and Skiråsen zones. This work established the current Mineral Resource published in a 43-101 report titled 43-101 Technical report and mineral resource estimate for the Barsele project in April 2019 by InnovExplo Inc., which is currently being validated by Norda Stelo based in Quebec and updated with new information and modifying factors.

Following Goldsky Resource's acquisition of Agnico Eagle's 55% interest, the Company now owns 100% of the Barsele Gold Project, with Agnico Eagle remaining a significant shareholder. The 2026 drill program is the first to be undertaken under The Company's sole ownership and represents the next phase of resource growth and project development.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Malcolm Titley, MAusIMM, MAIG, SVP Technical Services of Goldsky Resources Corp., who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Malcolm Titley has verified the data supporting the scientific and technical information in this news release. Verification includes review of all current drill data, the geology and mineral resource model and the planned drilling program. There were no limitations on the data availability.

Certified Adviser

Augment Partners AB is the Company's Certified Adviser on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Phone: +46 8-604 22 55

Email: info@augment.se

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on September 22, 2026, at 7:15 a.m. Eastern Time.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Russell Bradford

CEO & Director

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Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No securities regulatory authority has reviewed or approved of the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes statements that relate to future events or future performance and are often, but not always, identified by words such as "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "believe", "potential", "may", "will", "should", "could", or similar expressions. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, including, without limitation, statements regarding Agnico Eagle's expected provision of transition services; statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Transaction, the potential of Barsele, the terms of the NSR and the re-purchase rights thereof, the Company's exploration plan at Barsele, including the expectations for the Company's upcoming drill campaign, the Company's growth prospects and strategic objectives, the renewal of the Barsele exploration and exploitation permits, and any other statements regarding future plans, expectations, estimates, assumptions or projections, constitute forward-looking information. Although Goldsky Resources believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements since the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators, and assumptions made with regard to: availability of financing; assumptions regarding commodity prices, exploration success, costs, and general business and economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include risks that the Transaction may not provide the anticipated benefits; risks associated with the business of Goldsky Resources; risks related to exploration and potential development of Barsele; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; fluctuations in commodity prices and currency exchange rates; uncertainties relating to interpretation of drill results and the geology, continuity and grade of mineral deposits; the need for cooperation of government agencies and indigenous groups in the exploration and development of Barsele and the issuance of required permits; the need to obtain additional financing to develop Barsele and uncertainty as to the availability and terms of future financing; the possibility of delay in exploration or development programs and uncertainty of meeting anticipated program milestones; uncertainty as to timely availability of permits and other governmental approvals; and other risk factors as identified in Goldsky Resources' filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ (available at www.sedarplus.ca). Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to Goldsky Resources. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof and Goldsky Resources does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws or Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

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For further information contact:

Investor Relations

Neil MacRae

SVP, Corporate Development

ir@goldskyresources.com

Phone: 778-999-4653



Tavistock PR (media contact)

Jos Simson/Saskia Sizen

goldskyresources@tavistock.co.uk

About Goldsky Resources Corp.

Goldsky Resources is a publicly listed gold exploration company, consolidating assets in Sweden and Finland. The Company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Barsele gold project in central Sweden. Barsele is host to an Indicated Mineral Resource of 7.88 Mt grading 1.27 g/t Au containing 0.32 Moz Au and an Inferred Mineral Resource: 28.75 Mt grading 1.98 g/t Au containing 1.83 Moz Au.

Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale license position on Sweden's Gold Line greenstone belt comprised of two additional projects (Paubäcken, Storjuktan), which combined with Barsele, total approximately 80,000 hectares.

Additionally, in central Finland, Goldsky Resources is the 100%-owner of a district-scale position covering the entire underexplored Oijärvi greenstone belt, including the Kylmäkangas deposit, the largest known gold occurrence on this belt. Goldsky Resources is also the 100% -owner of the Rajapalot gold cobalt project situated in northern Finland, which has an Inferred Resource of 9,780kt containing 867 koz Au @ 2.8 g/t Au & 4.3 kt Co @ 441 ppm Co (NI 43-101 Technical Report ON A Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Rajapalot Gold-Cobalt Project, Finland. Effective Date: 19 December 2023. Prepared for Mawson Finland Ltd by SRK Consulting (UK) LTD. SRK Qualified Person Christopher Bray Beng (Mining), MAusIMM(CP), Ove Klaver, MSc (Geology), Eur.Geol., Eemeli Rantala, MSc (Geology), P.Geo., Craig Brown, B.E. (Chem), GradDipGeosci, FAusIMM, Mathieu Gosselin, Beng (Mining), P.Eng.).