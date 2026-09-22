MediWound Ltd.: MediWound Awarded Additional $3.3 Million from U.S. Department of War to Advance Room-Temperature-Stable Formulation of NexoBrid

MediWound Awarded Additional $3.3 Million from U.S. Department of War to Advance Room-Temperature-Stable Formulation of NexoBrid,

Award raises the total program budget to $21.8 million and supports development through Investigational New Drug (IND) submission for battlefield burn care

YAVNE, Israel, September 22, 2026 - MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair, today announced that the U.S. Department of War (DoW) has awarded the Company an additional $3.3 million in non-dilutive funding to advance the development of a room-temperature-stable formulation of NexoBrid as a non-surgical debridement solution for battlefield burn care.

The supplemental award raises the total program budget to $21.8 million. The program is intended to support development of the room-temperature-stable formulation through submission of an IND application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

"A room-temperature-stable formulation of NexoBrid is designed to simplify storage and handling requirements and enable the use of non-surgical enzymatic debridement in battlefield and other austere settings, where access to surgical capabilities and cold-chain infrastructure may be limited," said Ofer Gonen, Chief Executive Officer of MediWound. "This additional funding supports the next stage of development toward an IND submission. Our focus is now on completing CMC development, establishing in-house cGMP manufacturing capabilities, and producing clinical batches to support the clinical program."

The room-temperature-stable NexoBrid development program is within the scope of MediWound's existing North American license agreement with Vericel Corporation (Nasdaq: VCEL). Under the agreement, Vericel holds exclusive commercial and development rights to NexoBrid in North America.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD) is a global leader in next-generation enzymatic therapeutics for tissue repair. The company's FDA-approved biologic, NexoBrid, is indicated for the enzymatic removal of eschar in thermal burns and is marketed in the United States, the European Union, Japan, and additional international markets. MediWound's late-stage development candidate, EscharEx, is an investigational therapy for the debridement of chronic wounds, with the potential to become a new standard of care in wound management.

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MediWound cautions you that all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release that address activities, events, or developments that we expect, believe, or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "continues," "believe," "guidance," "outlook," "target," "future," "potential," "goals" and similar words or phrases, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "may," or similar expressions.

Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking statements concerning the anticipated progress, development, study design, expected data timing, objectives, anticipated timelines, expectations and commercial potential of our products and product candidates, including NexoBrid- . Among the factors that may cause results to be materially different from those stated herein are the inherent uncertainties associated with the uncertain, lengthy and expensive nature of the product development process; the timing and conduct of our studies of our products and product candidates, including the timing, progress and results of current and future clinical studies, and our research and development programs; the review and approval of regulatory submission by the FDA, the European Medicines Agency or by any other regulatory authority, our ability to obtain marketing approval of our products and product candidates in the U.S. or other markets; our contracts with governmental agencies, including risks associated with government-funded programs such as the potential for termination for convenience, modification, non-renewal, or reduction of government awards, and the risk that government funding may be affected by budget sequestration, changes in government priorities, or failure of Congress to appropriate funds; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of our products and products candidates; the interpretation and applicability of third-party publications or clinical data to our product candidates; our expectations regarding future growth, including our ability to develop new products; market acceptance of our products and product candidates; our ability to maintain adequate protection of our intellectual property; competition risks; the need for additional financing; the impact of government laws and regulations and the impact of global macroeconomic conditions on our ability to source supplies for our operations or our ability or capacity to manufacture, sell and support the use of our products and product candidates in the future.

These and other significant factors are discussed in greater detail in MediWound's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 5, 2026, and Quarterly Reports on Form 6-K and other filings with the SEC from time-to-time. These forward-looking statements reflect MediWound's current views as of the date hereof and MediWound does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in their respective views or events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release except as required by law.