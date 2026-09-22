OTC Markets: Ruihe Data Technology Holdings Limited Begins Trading on OTCQX Best Market

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Ruihe Data Technology Holdings Limited (HKEX: 3680; OTCQX: RHDTY), an investment holding company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Ruihe Data Technology Holdings Limited upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink Limited Market.

Ruihe Data Technology Holdings Limited begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "RHDTY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Ruihe Data Technology Holdings Limited is a leading enterprise in China's data intelligence and marketing technology. It provides financial institutions, government agencies, and enterprises with solutions and consulting services in big data decision-making, artificial intelligence, digital marketing, and the domestic information technology innovation industry.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"The Company regards the upgrade from the Pink Limited Market to the OTCQX Market as a significant milestone. It showcases the Company's qualifications and raises its profile among U.S. investors. This upgrade is expected to broaden the Company's investor base and enhance liquidity, aligning with the interests of the Company and its shareholders," said Ruihe Data Technology Holdings Ltd. Chairman and CEO Shouguang Xue.

Trading in Asia Pacific securities on the OTC Markets reached U.S. $19.49B in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 34.1% increase over Q2 2025. OTC Markets recorded U.S. $453.34B in total dollar volume in the first half of the year. Asia Pacific markets ranked among the top home markets by trading volume during the quarter, highlighting sustained U.S. investor demand for internationally listed names.

About Ruihe Data Technology Holdings Limited

The Company is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is an investment holding company. The Group is principally engaged in the provision of data solutions, integrated sales of hardware and software and related services, information technology maintenance and support services, commodity trading, cryptocurrency mining and investment in high-tech business

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID Basic Market and Pink Limited Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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