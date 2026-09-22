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WKN: A41MRZ | ISIN: US81727U3032 | Ticker-Symbol: 6L60
Tradegate
21.09.26 | 19:42
8,200 Euro
-4,09 % -0,350
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SENSEONICS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 13:37 Uhr
74 Leser
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Beta Bionics, Inc.: Beta Bionics Announces Agreement Integrate the iLet Bionic Pancreas and mint with Senseonics' Eversense 365

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beta Bionics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBNX), a pioneering leader in the development of advanced diabetes management solutions, today announced a partnership to integrate the iLet Bionic Pancreas and mint automated insulin delivery (AID) systems with Senseonics' Eversense 365 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system.

Commercial launch of the integrated iLet and Eversense 365 system is expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, at which time Beta Bionics expects iLet to support the most CGM manufacturer options of any AID system, maximizing choice for its users.

The companies have also committed to the integration of mint and Eversense 365 in the future. This partnership underscores Beta Bionics' and Senseonics' shared commitment to bringing cutting-edge diabetes solutions to the market, while maximizing choice for people living with diabetes.

"This collaboration with Senseonics will expand our reach to a larger group of people with diabetes and empower them with maximum choice in the devices they rely on to manage their diabetes," said Sean Saint, President & CEO of Beta Bionics. "We believe the combination of our fully adaptive AID platform with year-long glucose sensing offers a compelling and differentiated choice for people with diabetes in finding the system that is right for them."

About Beta Bionics

Beta Bionics, Inc. is a commercial-stage medical device company engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of innovative solutions to improve the health and quality of life of insulin-requiring people with diabetes (PWD) by utilizing advanced adaptive closed-loop algorithms to simplify and improve the treatment of their disease. Beta Bionics' proprietary insulin dosing algorithm is the first FDA-cleared algorithm that autonomously determines every insulin dose and offers the potential to substantially improve overall outcomes across broad populations of PWD. To learn more, visit www.betabionics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: expectations of Beta Bionics, Inc. (the "Company") regarding the integration of iLet and mint with Eversense 365, the timing or certainty of commercial launch of iLet and mint with Eversense 365 integration; and the implications and potential benefits of iLet and mint integration with Eversense 365. Words such as "believe," "anticipate," "plan," "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including business, regulatory, economic and competitive risks and uncertainties about the Company, risks inherent in developing product candidates, the Company's ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its product development and other expenses, the Company's ability to manufacture and scale production of its products and manage its supply chain, the Company's ability to obtain adequate reimbursement and payer coverage for its products, trends in the industry, the Company's relationships with its existing and future collaboration partners, the legal and regulatory framework for the industry, future expenditures and the potential impacts of global macroeconomic conditions. In light of these risks and uncertainties, the events or circumstances referred to in the forward-looking statements may not occur. The actual results may vary from the anticipated results and the variations may be material. Other factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ from current expectations are discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 24, 2026, as updated by its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, filed with the SEC on July 29, 2026, and other filings that Beta Bionics may make from time to time with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date this press release is given. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations:
Blake Beber
Head of Investor Relations
ir@betabionics.com

Media and Public Relations:
Felicia Sanborn
Vice President of Marketing
media@betabionics.com

Source: Beta Bionics, Inc.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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