VaultsPay and UnionPay International Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand Payment Acceptance in the UAE

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vaults International Payment LLC (VaultsPay) has entered a strategic collaboration with UnionPay International (UPI), expanding VaultsPay's payment acceptance capabilities and further strengthening its growing payments ecosystem in the UAE.

Through the partnership, UnionPay cards can now be accepted across VaultsPay's point-of-sale (POS) terminals and online payment solutions, extending VaultsPay's acceptance capabilities across both physical and digital payment channels.

The partnership positions VaultsPay to serve one of the world's largest cardholder communities. As one of the world's leading payment schemes, UnionPay connects consumers across China and key international markets. Enabling UnionPay acceptance across VaultsPay's POS terminals and online payment solutions expands the company's reach to new customer segments, particularly Chinese and international travellers, residents and businesses engaging with the UAE.

As part of the agreement, VaultsPay joins in the UnionPay International Payment Network within its authorized service areas. The agreement establishes the framework for VaultsPay to provide UnionPay-related payment services and forms the foundation for the two companies' collaboration.

By adding UnionPay acceptance across its payment infrastructure, VaultsPay continues to broaden the range of international payment options available through its ecosystem. The agreement also enhances connectivity between the UAE's fast-growing digital payments landscape and UnionPay's international payment network, supporting increasingly seamless payment experiences across channels.

His Excellency Ali Almheiri, Chairman of VaultsPay, said:

"Our partnership with UnionPay International marks an important milestone in VaultsPay's journey and reflects our ambition to build a payments ecosystem that is connected to the world. As the UAE continues to strengthen its position as a global hub for commerce, technology and innovation, we are focused on building the partnerships and infrastructure that can support that growth. Bringing UnionPay acceptance into the VaultsPay ecosystem is another significant step forward in that vision."

Sailesh Malhotra, CEO of VaultsPay, added:

"Expanding our acceptance capabilities with UnionPay International strengthens the value of the VaultsPay platform across both physical and digital payments. Our focus is to make payments simpler, more connected and more accessible across every channel. This strategic alliance expands what we can offer today while creating a strong foundation for the continued growth of our payment capabilities in the UAE."

Luping Zhang, Deputy General Manager, UnionPay International Middle East Branch added,

"We are pleased to collaborate with VaultsPay to expand UnionPay card acceptance across the UAE. This partnership will provide UnionPay cardholders with a seamless and convenient payment experience while further strengthening the UAE's digital payment ecosystem. Together, we look forward to driving payment innovation and supporting the UAE's position as a leading global destination for business and tourism."

The collaboration forms part of VaultsPay's broader strategy to expand its payment capabilities through technology, regulatory strength and partnerships with leading international payment networks. By bringing together multiple payment methods and channels within one connected ecosystem, VaultsPay continues to build infrastructure designed to support the changing way businesses and consumers pay.

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