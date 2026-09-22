GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare and Chartis Announce Strategic Data Partnership to Measure Brand and Creator Impact for User-Generated Content Across Gaming

Partnership combines Chartis' Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and Fortnite Creative capabilities with GameSquare's Hatchet data platform to provide brands with enhanced measurement, creator intelligence and campaign insights

FRISCO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME), a next-generation media, entertainment, technology and digital native treasury company, today announced a strategic data and business development partnership with Chartis, one of the leading user-generated content (UGC) games media companies.

The partnership brings together Chartis' capabilities in building and operating in-game experiences on UGC gaming platforms like Fortnite with GameSquare's Hatchet data and analytics platform. Together, this creates an enhanced measurement offering designed to help brands better understand how gaming activations influence engagement across streaming, social media and creator ecosystems. Chartis works directly with game developers, brands and intellectual property holders on Fortnite Creative and UEFN experiences, while Hatchet provides extensive live-streaming and social content measurement across platforms including Twitch, YouTube and TikTok.

"Brands increasingly recognize gaming as an important part of culture and consumer engagement, but measurement and attribution remain critical to unlocking larger investments," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "By combining Chartis' ability to create compelling in-game experiences with Hatchet's data and creator intelligence, we believe we can give brands a much clearer understanding of what drives engagement, which creators amplify an activation, and how gaming campaigns translate into broader cultural impact. This partnership is another example of how GameSquare is using data and technology to strengthen our agency offering and create differentiated solutions for brands."

Through the partnership, GameSquare and Chartis intend to provide brands with deeper insights across several areas, including:

Map and Content Uplift: Measuring how gaming experiences perform and trend post-launch, benchmarked against streaming activity, creator engagement and broader content trends.

Brand Uplift: Measuring changes in online conversation, sentiment and reach surrounding brands integrated into gaming experiences.

Creator and Media Impact: Identifying the creators, influencers and media channels that have the greatest impact on engagement and helping brands more effectively allocate creator marketing spend.

Trend Intelligence: Identifying emerging content and creator trends that can help inform future UEFN experiences and marketing strategies.

The companies also expect to explore ways to connect Hatchet data with Chartis' existing technology and in-game analytics capabilities, creating a more comprehensive view of how social conversation and creator activity correlate with gameplay and engagement. The collaboration aims to blend one of the largest datasets in the UGC gaming landscape with one of the leading creator and social media data and analytics platforms.

"GameSquare and Hatchet add an important data layer to what we are already building for brands inside Fortnite Creative and UEFN," said Andrew Temkin, CBO of Chartis. "The ability to connect what is happening inside a branded gaming experience with creator activity, streaming viewership and social conversation gives our partners a more complete picture of performance. Together, we can move beyond simply creating great experiences and provide richer, measurable insights into what is actually driving engagement."

"UGC content lives on platforms across gaming, social media, and streaming - and each speaks to a different part of how audiences are engaging with that content," said Arkadiusz Mirecki, Head of Engineering at Chartis. "Our collaboration with GameSquare bridges the gap between these datasets to better follow the conversations about UGC experiences wherever they are."

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) is a cutting-edge media, entertainment, and technology company transforming how brands and publishers connect with Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. With a platform that spans award-winning creative services, advanced analytics, and FaZe Esports, one of the most iconic gaming organizations, we operate one of the largest gaming media networks in North America. As a digital-native business, GameSquare provides brands with unparalleled access to world-class creators and talent, delivering authentic connections across gaming, esports, and youth culture. Complementing our operating strategy, GameSquare has developed an innovative treasury management program designed to generate yield and enhance capital efficiency, reinforcing our commitment to building a dynamic, high-performing media company at the intersection of culture, technology, and next-generation financial innovation.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Chartis GG, Inc.

Chartis sits at the intersection of UGC and media, investing in breakout UGC games while operating a leading creator network that connects brands with next-generation audiences in authentic, high-impact ways. With 100B+ monthly in-game impressions and 6B+ social views, Chartis' operated games and social media pages turn attention into measurable scale. With 95% market share across top UGC experiences and 250+ creators in its network, Chartis is the end-to-end partner for brands looking to engage Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences at scale. For more information, visit www.chartis.gg

Forward-Looking Information

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Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: ir@gamesquare.com

Media Relations

Email: pr@gamesquare.com

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gamesquare-and-chartis-announce-strategic-data-partnership-to-mea-1223660