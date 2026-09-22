Valion Bio, Inc.: Valion Bio Regains Compliance with NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Listing Rule

Nasdaq confirms compliance with continued listing standard and closes the matter

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Valion Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:VBIO) ("Valion" or the "Company) announced today that it has received formal written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") confirming that the Company has regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share. Valion satisfied the requirement by maintaining a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per share for the requisite period. Accordingly, Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Staff has determined that the Company has regained compliance, and the matter is now closed.

"Regaining compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement represents an important step for Valion as we continue executing our growth strategy," said Lisa Wolf, President, COO and CFO of Valion. "Our priorities remain clear: advancing Entolimod, pursuing commercial and government opportunities, and achieving milestones that we believe can create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders."

About Valion Bio, Inc.

Valion Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq:VBIO) is developing biologics that activate innate immune pathways for cytoprotection and modulate immune responses in conditions driven by radiation, disease and immune dysregulation.

The Company's lead candidate, Entolimod, is being developed as a potential medical countermeasure for Acute Radiation Syndrome and has been evaluated in animal models under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") Animal Rule, which allows the Agency to approve new drugs and biological products based on animal efficacy studies when human clinical trials are not ethical or feasible, such as in the case of acute radiation exposure. Entolimod is a novel Toll-like Receptor 5 agonist designed to activate NF-?B signaling pathways associated with cellular protection, tissue recovery and immune response. The product candidate has received Fast Track and Orphan Drug designations from the FDA.

Valion is also advancing Entolasta, a next-generation TLR5 agonist designed for potential use in broader therapeutic applications, including oncology supportive care. The Company's pipeline includes potential programs in neutropenia and immune dysfunction.

Valion's wholly owned subsidiary, Velocity Bioworks, is a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization providing development and manufacturing services to Valion to support its internal pipeline, with the objective of increasing manufacturing control, reducing costs, accelerating development timelines and strengthening domestic supply-chain security.

For more information, visit www.valionbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will" "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Valion's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the continued listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; and the Company's ability to maintain compliance with applicable listing standards on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Valion's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Valion's filings with the SEC, including, its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, under the heading "Risk Factors" as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and Valion undertakes no duty to update such information except as required by applicable law.

Investor and Media Contact

Stephen Kilmer

(646) 274-3580

stephen.kilmer@valionbio.com

SOURCE: Valion Bio, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/valion-bio-regains-compliance-with-nasdaq-minimum-bid-price-listing-r-1225217