Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Krait Critical Minerals Corp. (CSE: KRIT) (FSE: U0S) (the "Company" or "Krait") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Rangefront Mining Services ("Rangefront"), an Elko, Nevada-based geological services firm, to undertake a detailed geological mapping, sampling and exploration targeting program at the Bales Antimony Project in Okanogan County, Washington.

The engagement represents an important step in Krait's technical evaluation of the Bales Antimony Project following the Company's acquisition of Nevada Hills Antimony LLC ("Nevada Hills"). Through Nevada Hills, Krait holds contractual interests relating to the Bales Antimony Project, together with direct interests in the Antimony Bell Project (collectively, the "Antimony Projects") and other related assets in Washington State.

Oscar Mendoza, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Krait, commented: "Engaging Rangefront is an important step in bringing a systematic, modern exploration approach to the Antimony Projects. The historical work gives us a starting point, but our objective is to get geologists on the ground, verify what is there, understand the structural and geological controls on mineralization and begin converting that information into clearly defined exploration targets."

"This program is designed to give us the geological foundation we need to make disciplined decisions about the next stage of exploration. If the field work supports our geological thesis, we expect the resulting mapping, sampling and structural data to play an important role in defining priority targets for potential drilling," added Mendoza.

Rangefront Geological Program

Rangefront's proposed field program is designed to improve Krait's understanding of the geological and structural controls associated with antimony and related mineralization and to establish priority areas for follow-up exploration and potential drilling.

The planned work includes:

Detailed geological mapping of intrusive-carbonate contacts and associated skarn zoning, including garnet-epidote-scheelite assemblages;

Underground and surface verification of historical mineralized zones , including accessible workings and historical mine dumps;

Systematic geological mapping and sampling across priority areas;

Structural measurements intended to better constrain the orientation, plunge and geological controls of mineralized zones; and

Development of early-stage priority drill targets, including target coordinates, geological sections and preliminary drill-collar concepts.

Upon completion of the program, Rangefront is expected to provide Krait with geological data in digital formats, relevant supporting datasets and a report summarizing the work completed and its geological conclusions.

The proposed program provides for approximately seven days of fieldwork involving a mapping geologist and a junior geologist and contemplates approximately 100 assays as part of the exploration work.

Building a Modern Geological Model

The objective of the program is to move beyond the historical exploration record and begin developing a modern geological framework for the Antimony Projects.

Particular emphasis will be placed on understanding the relationship between historical mineralized zones, intrusive contacts, alteration, structural controls and surface expressions of mineralization. The resulting geological model is expected to assist Krait in prioritizing areas for additional exploration and identifying potential targets for a future drill program.

Next Steps

Subject to applicable property access and other required conditions, Krait intends to use the results of the Rangefront program to establish priorities for subsequent exploration at the Antimony Projects.

The Company expects the initial technical work to integrate historical information with new geological observations, structural data and analytical results. Following receipt and interpretation of the field data and assay results, Krait will evaluate potential follow-up programs, which may include additional geological mapping and sampling, structural work, refinement of priority drill targets and, if warranted, drilling.

National BNN Bloomberg Campaign Launch

The Company has engaged Greenshoe Media Group Inc. ("Greenshoe"), an arm's-length media production and advertising company based in Maple, Ontario, to produce and execute a national television advertising campaign on BNN Bloomberg. The 12-week campaign will include two 30-second television commercials and a 120-second stock ticker sponsorship. The Company will pay Greenshoe C$44,900, plus applicable taxes, for the media production and airtime campaign. Greenshoe does not provide investor relations services to the Company. Greenshoe can be contacted at 10933 Jane Street, Maple, Ontario L6A 1S1, by telephone at 416.488.9663 or by email at info@gsmg.ca

Greenshoe is an arm's-length service provider to the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, neither Greenshoe Offers nor its principals own any securities of the Company or have any direct or indirect interest in the Company, except as may be acquired through ordinary market transactions.

About Rangefront Mining Services

Rangefront Mining Services is an Elko, Nevada-based geological services firm providing geological and technical services to the mineral exploration and mining industry. Rangefront's proposed work for Krait includes geological mapping, sampling, structural measurements and exploration-target development at the Antimony Projects.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by J. Garry Clark, P.Geo. (PGO #0245), a director of Krait and a "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101.

Mr. Clark has not conducted a personal inspection of the Antimony Projects. Historical information referenced in this news release has not been independently verified by the Qualified Person and should not be relied upon as necessarily indicative of current geological conditions or mineralization on the property.

About Krait Critical Minerals Corp.

Krait Critical Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing its Goldbar Spider Lake Project in Ontario while evaluating additional mineral opportunities in North America. The Company's strategy is to combine disciplined project evaluation, modern exploration technologies and responsible field programs to identify and advance high-quality exploration opportunities with the potential to create long-term shareholder value.

Krait's flagship asset is the Goldbar Spider Lake Project in Ontario's Thunder Bay Mining Division, approximately 20 kilometres east of Terrace Bay and 30 kilometres west-northwest of Marathon. The 3,636-hectare (approximately 8,985-acre) property comprises 148 mining claims and 171 claim units, and Krait has an option to earn a 100% interest, subject to a 3% net smelter return royalty. Located within the western Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt, the Project benefits from year-round access via Highway 17, nearby rail and power infrastructure, and proximity to established mining communities and service providers.

Krait acquired Nevada Hills Antimony LLC ("Nevada Hills") on September 16, 2026. Through Nevada Hills, Krait holds contractual interests relating to the Bales Antimony Project, together with interests in the Antimony Bell Project and other related assets in Washington State. The acquisition expanded Krait's critical-minerals portfolio to include U.S.-based antimony exploration opportunities.

Investors are encouraged to visit Krait's new corporate website at www.kraitminerals.com to learn more about the Company, its Goldbar Spider Lake Project, management team, corporate strategy and latest news.

All stakeholders are encouraged to follow the Company on LinkedIn, X.com, Facebook, and Instagram.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Oscar Mendoza

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "proposes," "may," "will," "could," "should," "potential" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing, scope and objectives of the proposed geological exploration program at the Antimony Projects; the completion of geological mapping, sampling, structural measurements and verification of historical mineralized zones and workings; the collection, analysis and interpretation of samples and assay results; the development of a modern geological and structural model for the Antimony Projects; the identification, prioritization and refinement of exploration and potential drill targets; the preparation of target coordinates, geological sections and preliminary drill-collar concepts; the potential for additional geological mapping and sampling, structural work, drill-target refinement or drilling; the Company's ability to advance exploration at the Antimony Projects; and the Company's strategy to acquire, evaluate, explore and advance critical-mineral opportunities in North America, Greenshoe producing and executing a national television advertising campaign for which the Company will compensate Greenshoe.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions considered reasonable by management as of the date of this news release, including assumptions regarding the ability of Rangefront and the Company to complete the proposed exploration program as contemplated; the availability of qualified personnel, contractors, equipment and laboratory services; access to the Antimony Projects and historical workings; the accuracy and usefulness of historical exploration information; the timely receipt of assay and analytical results; the Company's ability to interpret exploration results and identify prospective targets; the receipt of any required corporate, regulatory or exchange approvals; the availability of financing on acceptable terms; commodity prices; and general economic, financial-market and regulatory conditions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, exploration results differing from expectations; geological interpretations proving inaccurate or incomplete; sampling or assay results failing to confirm historical information or the Company's exploration concepts; delays or changes in the timing, scope or cost of the proposed exploration program; the inability to access certain historical workings or areas of the property; the failure to identify targets warranting further exploration or drilling; risks inherent in mineral exploration, including geological uncertainty, title and claim validity, access, permitting, environmental and reclamation matters; the availability of personnel, contractors, equipment and financing; fluctuations in commodity prices and capital markets; changes in laws, regulations or government policies; the possibility that required approvals may not be obtained; and other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.

There can be no assurance that the Rangefront exploration program will be completed as currently contemplated, that the program will identify mineralization or targets warranting further exploration or drilling, that any future exploration or drilling program will be undertaken, or that the Company's exploration and corporate objectives will be achieved as contemplated or at all. Mineral exploration is inherently uncertain, and results from historical exploration, surface sampling, geological mapping or other exploration activities are not necessarily indicative of the existence, continuity, grade or extent of mineralization or of the potential for an economic mineral resource. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

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