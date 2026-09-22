Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (TSXV: CCDS) (OTCQB: CCDSF) (WKN: A40XB1) (the "Company" or "Carrier"), a data center company on a mission to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 4th Annual Bahamas Summit, a two-day invitation-only event taking place at the exclusive Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel from Monday, October 19th to Wednesday, October 21st, 2026, in Nassau, Bahamas.

Mark Binns, CEO, is scheduled to present and will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion. "We have a very exciting Fall ahead of us, and I'm excited to meet with new investors at the Bahamas Summit to relay the Carrier story," said Mr. Binns. "Building on our latest acquisition of Rochester Colo in August, and significant customer demand, we look forward further M&A updates in the near future."

Summit Details

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Tuesday, October 20th and Wednesday, October 21st, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM EDT - 4:00 PM EDT

Venue: Rosewood Baha Mar Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: Centurion One Capital - Bahamas Summit

Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Per: "Mark Binns"

Mark Binns

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

About Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.

Carrier Connect Data Solutions' mission is to roll up Tier II/III data centers internationally that specialize in delivering co-location and data center solutions to AI companies, service providers, enterprises and small businesses. Data centers are the physical locations that store computing machines and their related hardware equipment, such as servers, data storage drives, and network equipment. As a carrier-neutral organization, Carrier's systems are fully independent and owned outright within its leased space. The current principal markets for the Company are Vancouver, Ottawa and Saint John, Canada, Rochester NY and Perth, Australia, where it serves clients who use its facilities either as their primary data center or as an ancillary site depending on their needs.

Learn more about Carrier Connect Data Solutions at carrierconnectds.com

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital's mission is to ignite the world's most visionary entrepreneurs to conquer the greatest challenges of tomorrow, fueling their ambitions with transformative capital, unparalleled expertise, and a global network of influential connections. Every interaction is guided by our core values of respect, integrity, commitment, excellence in execution, and uncompromising performance. We make principal investments, drawing on the time-honored principles of merchant banking, where aligned incentives forge enduring partnerships.

Centurion One Capital: A superior approach to investment banking.

For more information about Centurion One Capital, please visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

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