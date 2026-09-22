Same names. Same teams. Same local service. More investment in people, trucks, training and the customer experience.

Barrie, Innisfil, and Simcoe County, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Services Plus and A Plus Heating & Air Conditioning, two trusted home comfort companies serving Simcoe County, today announced that Go Lime Inc., a Canadian home and commercial services company, has acquired substantially all of the assets of both businesses. Both transactions closed effective Friday, September 18, 2026, and both brands and their teams are now part of Go Lime.

For customers, the message is simple: the names stay. The teams stay. The phone numbers stay, including the separate Barrie, Innisfil and Bradford lines that Services Plus customers have used for years.

The technicians, installers and office staff that local homeowners have come to know and trust are staying too. All existing warranties, maintenance agreements, contracts and protection plans remain in place and will be honoured on the same terms.

What changes is what sits behind them.

With Go Lime's full backing, both companies gain the capital, systems and support to invest even more in their local communities. That means more technicians, more trucks, faster response times, expanded training and apprenticeship opportunities, and greater capacity to serve the more than half a million residents across Barrie, Innisfil, Bradford, Orillia, Collingwood, Wasaga Beach, Midland, Alliston and surrounding Simcoe County communities.

Together, the two businesses bring decades of local trade experience to Go Lime.

Services Plus has served Barrie, Innisfil and Bradford for more than 30 years across heating, cooling, water heaters, indoor air quality and fireplaces for residential and commercial customers, with an established base of rental and maintenance agreements.

A Plus has built one of the region's strongest service reputations, with a 4.9 star Google rating, an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and recognition as a Lennox Premier Dealer.

Both companies have teams of licensed, full-time in-house technicians and provide 24/7 emergency service.

That reputation was built by the people who work there. Preserving it is one of the most important parts of this transaction.

"Thirty years in, the thing I care about is that the name still means something in Barrie and Innisfil after I'm done," said Peter Kilpatrick, President of Services Plus. "Same crew, same trucks and same standards. That was not just a condition for us to join another company, it was a prerequisite. Now we have a partner that will stand behind us with the resources to keep growing while protecting the customer first approach Services Plus has prided itself on since day one."

"You cannot manufacture what these two teams have built over decades. It is trust, relationships and great people who know their communities," said Jeff Schwartz, President & CEO of Go Lime Inc. "We are not coming in to change that. We are here to invest in it. Same people. Same local brands. Same commitment to customers. Our job is to give these teams even more tools, training and resources to grow."

Schwartz added that both teams will continue operating under local leadership. Customers will continue dealing with the same people at the same phone numbers, while Go Lime invests behind the scenes in systems, fleet, training and hiring.

"The teams were the deciding factor for us," Schwartz added. "We invested in two incredible groups of people who know this region, know their trade and care deeply about their customers. That is exactly the kind of culture we want to invest in and help grow."

"Licensed technicians, installers and office staff who have served the same neighbourhoods for years are incredibly difficult to find and even harder to replace," said Cameron Priske, Senior Vice President, Field Operations, Go Lime Inc. "Our commitment to the Services Plus and A Plus teams is simple. Keep doing what you do best, and we will invest behind you with more training, better tools and more apprentices coming up behind you. We are here to support these teams and help them grow, not change who they are."

The Simcoe County expansion marks the next step in Go Lime's broader growth strategy. Earlier this year, the company announced its expansion into Cobourg and Northumberland County and said additional transactions would follow.

Alex Kaplunov, Chief Operating Officer of Go Lime Inc., said Go Lime will continue looking for strong local operators that share its commitment to employees, customers and their communities.

"We said there would be more to come, and this is another important step in that journey," said Kaplunov. "Our approach is simple. We look for great local businesses with great people and strong reputations, then invest in helping them grow. We want to bring resources to these communities, create more opportunities for employees and apprentices, and help great local businesses serve even more customers. That is how we intend to grow across Ontario and, over time, right across Canada."

Terms of the transactions were not disclosed.

About Services Plus

Services Plus has installed, serviced and maintained heating and cooling systems for residential and commercial customers across Barrie, Innisfil, Bradford and surrounding Ontario communities for more than 30 years. The company's certified technicians provide furnace and boiler service, air conditioning, water heaters, indoor air quality systems, natural gas fireplaces, maintenance plans and 24/7 emergency repair.

Learn more at servicesplus.ca

About A Plus Heating & Air Conditioning

A Plus Heating & Air Conditioning is a locally operated home comfort company with decades of experience serving Barrie and the surrounding region. Its full time licensed technicians provide heating, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical installation, repair, maintenance and 24/7 emergency service across Barrie, Oro Medonte, Orillia, Innisfil, Springwater, Wasaga Beach, Collingwood, Stayner, Alliston, Bradford, Midland, Penetanguishene, Muskoka and south to Newmarket, Aurora and the Greater Toronto Area.

A Plus is a Lennox Premier Dealer, and holds TSSA and HRAI certification and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau.

Learn more at aplusheating.ca

About Go Lime Inc.

Go Lime Inc. is a Canadian home and commercial services company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area, serving more than 100,000 customers across Canada with a team of more than 200 employees.

Built around an Employees First culture, Go Lime is focused on changing the way Canadians experience home and commercial services through transparent pricing, great people, exceptional customer experiences and continued investment in the skilled trades.

The company serves customers through its direct channels and a growing network of retail and strategic partnerships across Canada.

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