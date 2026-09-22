Alex Osmichenko supported sponsor relationships and proposed a shared CRM for WordCamp's three flagship events.

Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - IT Monks Agency founder and CEO Alex Osmichenko served as an organizer on the Sponsors Team for WordCamp US 2026, held Aug. 16-19 at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona.





WordCamp US 2026 brought the WordPress community to Phoenix for four days of talks, workshops, and contribution

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The four-day WordPress community event included Contributor Day, Showcase Day, and two conference days with more than 50 talks and workshops. Sessions covered topics including WordPress development, block themes, design systems, security, and agency workflows.

Artificial intelligence was also a recurring topic at WordCamp US. Alex Osmichenko said discussions centered on how AI can support better quality, faster iterations, and more time for higher-value client work. Those conversations are informing IT Monks Agency's investments in its team and internal tools.

More than 1,100 people registered for WordCamp US 2026, with thousands more watching online.

Alex Osmichenko supported returning sponsors, identified and invited prospective partners, and worked to support sponsor participation and encourage returning partnerships.

He also proposed consolidating sponsor management for the flagship WordCamp events in Europe, Asia, and the United States into a shared customer relationship management system. The system is intended to give organizing teams access to sponsor contacts, relationship history, and previous outreach across events, helping reduce duplicated work, maintain continuity with past sponsors, and reach new partners more efficiently.

The proposal has been adopted and is being implemented ahead of WordCamp Europe 2027, where Alex Osmichenko will again help manage sponsors.

"A shared system lets the teams coordinate outreach, avoid duplicated effort, keep continuity with past sponsors, and reach new ones more efficiently," Alex Osmichenko said.

Alex Osmichenko's WordCamp US role followed his work on the Sponsors Team for WordCamp Europe 2026, held June 4-6 in Kraków, Poland. WordCamp US marked the second flagship WordCamp organizing team he served on this year.

"Helping organize both WordCamp Europe and WordCamp US gave me a chance to contribute to the WordPress community from a different side," Alex Osmichenko said. "You see how much work goes into creating an event where developers, agencies, businesses, and contributors can learn from each other and spend time together. Being part of that work was important to me because WordPress is such a big part of what we do at IT Monks."

The experience also reinforced IT Monks Agency's focus on contributing to the open-source WordPress community through organizing, sponsorship, WordPress Core participation, and the plugin ecosystem.

To learn more about IT Monks Agency, visit https://itmonks.com/.

About IT Monks:

IT Monks is a global WordPress agency providing full-cycle digital services across web design, web development, and digital promotion. The agency helps brands create and manage digital experiences through WordPress expertise, strategic solutions, and technical support designed to meet evolving business needs.

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