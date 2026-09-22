INNIO N.V. (Nasdaq: INIO) ("INNIO" or the "Company") today announced that Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Company's credit ratings, following a recent upgrade by Moody's Ratings. INNIO also reaffirmed its financial policy framework, which supports investment in profitable growth while continuing to strengthen the Company's balance sheet.

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INNIO Receives Credit Rating Upgrades and Reaffirms Financial Policy to Support Profitable Growth

Credit rating upgrades

Moody's upgraded INNIO's Corporate Family Rating by one notch to Ba3 from B1 and revised the outlook to positive from stable. Fitch Ratings upgraded INNIO's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating by two notches to BB from B+, with a stable outlook. Fitch also upgraded INNIO's senior secured debt rating to BB+ from B+.

These upgrades reflect INNIO's strong operating performance and cash flow generation, supported by favorable end-market demand and a growing installed base underpinning service revenues. The agencies also took into account the Company's commitment to a conservative financial policy following its IPO in June 2026. The upgrades mark a further milestone in INNIO's development as a public company.

Capital allocation to support profitable growth

INNIO's financial policy supports investment in organic growth alongside continued deleveraging and disciplined capital allocation. Supported by strong Free Cashflow generation and Adjusted EBITDA growth, the Company is targeting net leverage below 2.0x over the medium term. At the same time, INNIO intends to retain flexibility for selective, value-accretive M&A, which may temporarily increase pro forma net leverage up to 2.5x.

INNIO currently prioritizes reinvestment in the business and deleveraging and therefore does not intend to pay cash dividends in the near term. Potential future returns of capital to shareholders will be continuously assessed, subject to market and other conditions.

"Our focus is on converting strong demand for INNIO's power solutions into profitable growth and long-term shareholder value. We are investing in capacity, technology and services while continuing to strengthen our balance sheet, and our financial framework supports that approach," said Dr. Dennis Schulze, CFO of INNIO.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, industry dynamics, business strategy, order expectations and plans and our objectives for future operations are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "aim," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statement. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking statements. We caution you therefore against relying on these forward-looking statements, and we qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements. For additional information on other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from expected results, please refer to those set forth under "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-Q, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 28, 2026.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release to conform these statements to actual results or to changes in our expectations, except as may be required by law.

About INNIO

INNIO N.V. (Nasdaq: INIO) is a global distributed energy solutions provider that delivers reliable, flexible, transient, decentralized, modular, and efficient power. With a track record of innovation, INNIO designs, manufactures, and services high-performance power systems under its Jenbacher and Waukesha brands. INNIO delivers power for applications including data centers, microgrids, grid stabilization, industrial energy, and gas compression.

INNIO has global coverage across approximately 100 countries as of December 31, 2025, supported by a resilient, high-margin services business that delivers long-term, recurring revenues across the full equipment lifecycle. As electricity demand accelerates-driven by AI, electrification and grid constraints-INNIO enables scalable, behind-the-meter power generation with high efficiency, fast-start capability, strong transient performance, and fuel flexibility, including hydrogen-ready solutions. Headquartered in Munich, Germany, INNIO employs over 5,000 people worldwide as of December 31, 2025, and is committed to moving energy forward

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Contacts:

Media relations:

Stefan Schmidt

INNIO

+43 664 80833 2626

stefan.schmidt@innio.com



Alexander Becker

INNIO

+43 664 80833 1998

alexander.Becker@innio.com



Investor Relations

Timothy Furcillo, INNIO

+1 262 2690525

timothy.furcillo@innio.com