Appointment follows Omilia's successful $67M Series B raise, as the company scales an AI-first finance function to support capital-efficient growth

Omilia, a global leader in Self-Learning Agentic CX, today announced the promotion of William Hardy, currently Chief of Staff, to Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. William will lead Omilia's global finance organization, with a mandate to drive continued expansion, capital-efficient growth, and the build-out of an AI-first finance function equipped to scale alongside the business.

"As Omilia continues to scale off the back of our Series B and expand into new markets, it gives me great confidence that William is stepping into this role," said Dimitris Vassos, CEO and Co-founder at Omilia. "He brings a deep understanding of our financials and our investors. I'm looking forward to building the next stage of our growth with him."

As Chief of Staff, William spent the past 12 months working closely with Omilia's executive team on the company's growth strategy, investor relations, and capital raising, including its recently closed $67M Series B round. Prior to joining Omilia, he was an Investment Banker at Deutsche Bank specializing in Software M&A.

"Having worked alongside the executive team through the Series B, I know what this business is capable of," said William Hardy, Group CFO of Omilia. "My focus now is building a finance function that matches the pace of the business one that gives us the capital efficiency to grow fast and deliberately, and that uses AI the same way our platform does: to make better decisions, faster."

About Omilia

Omilia is the global standard for AI-driven customer service transformation. Our native Self-Learning CX Agents revolutionize how enterprises engage with customers automating interactions with precision, empowering human agents in real time, and delivering seamless, personalized experiences across all channels. Powered by deep expertise in developing proprietary Agentic AI technology, and multi-layered anti-fraud capabilities, we enable enterprises to move decisively and safely into the era of Agentic contact centers. Omilia's Self-Learning Agentic AI learns from across the entire customer journey from self-service to live agent interactions unlocking continuous improvement and breaking the "glass ceiling" of containment that legacy siloed models can't achieve. Omilia is trusted by the world's most demanding enterprises including Capital One, Discover, Taco Bell, RBC, DWP, First Financial Bank, Purolator, and PSEG. Built on over two decades of AI innovation, Omilia delivers measurable outcomes: lower costs, higher efficiency, and unmatched customer satisfaction all while preserving the human touch where it matters most.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922159841/en/

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