Expansion deepens long-standing partnership, adds capacity and introduces agentic automation to accelerate investigations

Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CGNT), a global leader in AI-powered investigative analytics solutions, today announced an approximately $20 million expansion agreement with a long-standing national security customer in the Europe/Middle East/Africa (EMEA) region. The agreement adds new agentic decision flows to the agency's investigative analytics platform, alongside expanded infrastructure capacity to support the agency's complex mission demands.

Agencies are under growing pressure to safeguard national security, borders and public safety against sophisticated adversaries in an environment shaped by massive volumes of diverse data, and rapidly evolving technologies. As threats grow more distributed and harder to anticipate, agencies need analytics infrastructure they operate under their own control, that can scale and adapt quickly to new capabilities without sacrificing speed or accuracy and with proper governance controls. Demand is growing for purpose-built AI that automates investigative work and produces intelligence that analysts can explain and act on.

Cognyte's agentic workflows combine investigative methodologies with AI execution frameworks to automate repetitive analysis across large, disparate datasets. The result is faster access to explainable, contextual, auditable and operationally actionable insights. This moves agencies from data to decision faster so they can quickly scale to meet their missions.

"Expanding with agencies we already serve is a key pillar of our growth strategy," said Elad Sharon, Chief Executive Officer at Cognyte. "Our long-standing relationship reflects the trust this agency has placed in our platform over many years. The agency's continued adoption of our purpose-built, AI-powered analytic capabilities accelerates its ability to scale investigative operations and automate critical workflows to address increasingly complex mission needs and help safeguard its nation."

About Cognyte

Cognyte is a global leader in AI-powered investigative analytics solutions that empower customers with Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World. Cognyte's solutions enable law enforcement, national security and military intelligence agencies, as well as other organizations, to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With offerings that leverage advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, Cognyte helps customers make sense of growing volumes of fragmented multi-source data to help identify, assess and mitigate risks across dynamic environments, supporting informed, mission-critical investigations and operations. Hundreds of customers worldwide rely on Cognyte's intelligence platform to uncover insights and reveal what matters, enabling confident decision-making in high-stakes environments. Learn more at www.cognyte.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements are identified by use of the words "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "should," "views," and similar expressions.

Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated, including, but not limited to the projected growth of Cognyte's business, and Cognyte's ability to achieve its financial and business plans, goals and objectives and drive shareholder value, including with respect to its ability to successfully implement its strategy, and other risk factors discussed from time to time in Cognyte's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 25, 2026, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. Cognyte assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today's date.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922888709/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations Contact:

Michelle Allard McMahon

Rainier Communications on behalf of Cognyte Software

prcognyte@rainierco.com