Arizona State University - Media Relations: ASU London opens, welcomes students to a new model of global higher education

Students begin new academic journeys in London, combining project-based learning, industry engagement and the opportunity to earn bachelor's and master's degrees in four years

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ASU London has officially opened its academic year, welcoming students to a new international higher education experience built around project-based learning, real-world challenges and global opportunities.

"We have designed ASU London to provide students with a compelling new way they can both gain an international experience and prepare for their careers, in the U.K. and the U.S.," Arizona State University President Michael Crow said. "We're in the business of changing people's lives and futures. We will continue to expand our efforts and our impact to engage with learners all over the world."

ASU London - an independent U.K. degree-awarding higher education provider - will offer three-year bachelor's degrees in areas including business, computer science, engineering and design. Its programs are built around project-based learning and real-world experience, with students working on challenges shaped by industry and community needs, leading to opportunities for Arizona State University master's degrees.

"I don't think this has happened before, and that is what is so extraordinary," said Sir Malcolm Grant, grant chair of ASU London's board of trustee directors, a senior advisor to Crow and part of London's university system since 1972. "We can take students internationally, give them three years' education here in London, and then they may go onto a master's program (at ASU).

"Being able to offer students this extraordinary opportunity...I am totally committed to this."

The institution's approach places particular emphasis on future-focused skills, including artificial intelligence, technology and sustainable innovation. Students from different disciplines can work together on complex problems that require practical solutions and collaboration.

Those who pursue master's degrees at Arizona State University will gain exposure to one of the fastest-growing U.S. research universities, known for innovation, sustainability, the largest engineering school and its location within a region rapidly expanding in microelectronics and the knowledge economy.

"ASU is an exceptional partner in elevating Phoenix on the global stage, and I know ASU London will help our city and region take another important step forward," said Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego. "I look forward to continuing to work with Michael Crow and ASU to connect the world with the dynamic opportunities Phoenix and Arizona offer for innovation, investment and collaboration."

Tackling global challenges

ASU London is designed to prepare students for a changing world of work and the challenges facing communities around the world.

"The world's biggest challenges require collaboration across disciplines and borders," said ASU London Managing Director Michael Goodwin. "ASU London gives students the opportunity to develop the knowledge, skills and confidence to contribute to those challenges while building careers in a changing global economy."

The opening of the academic year also begins a new phase in ASU London's relationship with the U.K. The institution is developing relationships with local communities, universities, employers, alumni and other organizations as it contributes to London's educational and innovation ecosystem.

Learn with industry

ASU London's hands-on approach reflects one of its central principles: to learn by doing. Students are encouraged to build, test and experience ideas through practical projects. They can work on issues including sustainability, artificial intelligence and smart cities while developing technical, professional and collaborative skills.

James Woods, who is studying business management after graduating from high school in Phoenix this May, said everything about ASU London - from its learning approach to its global focus - convinced him to cross the pond to begin his college education.

"I feel as I come to London, it's going to open up more opportunities for me to be a leader," Woods said. "You're surrounded by leaders. And what I particularly like is that they're not just handing you a paper to work on. You're actually working on a project. You're given a purpose."

Industry engagement is a core part of the ASU London learning experience. Students work on projects shaped by employers and build professional skills from day one. Through project-based learning, real-world challenges and industry engagement, students develop portfolios of work that demonstrate what they can do as well as what they know.

The institution's location in the heart of the city, at the Clerkenwell campus of City St. George's, University of London, also places students within a diverse environment of businesses, creative organizations, technology companies and cultural institutions.

"Effectively, we're giving them this very small, friendly and supportive community as part of ASU London," Goodwin said. "But they have access to a much wider, bigger university experience should they choose to take it up."

Connecting continents

ASU London also provides qualified graduates with opportunities to select one-year master's degrees at Arizona State University in the U.S., subject to program requirements and applicable U.S. immigration and visa requirements.

These include master's degrees in areas such as computer science, cybersecurity, electrical engineering, business analytics, entrepreneurship and innovation, marketing, artificial intelligence in business, economics, information systems management, supply chain management and user experience.

Beyond these one-year programs, qualified graduates from ASU London bachelor's degree programs will have additional pathways to the wider portfolio of Arizona State University graduate degrees.

This gives students the opportunity to begin with a U.K. bachelor's degree in London and continue their academic journey in the United States.

"What we're doing with ASU London is we're launching an experiment in academic innovation," Crow said. "We're launching an initiative where we can partner with more people in the U.K., an English-speaking country that's deeply connected with people all over the world.

"We're also trying to build in more agility for ourselves. You can't come to the United States? Well, maybe you can go to England."

For the 320 students beginning their studies this September, the new academic year represents the start of their own journey.

Among them are Gustavo Alves, a first-year student from Brazil who will major in business management. For him, the decision to enroll at ASU London was easy. It has everything he could want, both personally and professionally.

"The teenager life and the university life are great," said Alves. "And the professional side, with the job market, with the connections you can make with companies in London, I think it's a great city to be in."

Although ASU London is in its infancy, Crow already is thinking about the future. He said ASU London could have as many as 4,000 students and be a global model for other universities.

"We hope that it's a pilot for a global model because we're working with Cintana Education to not only help start universities around the world but to help enhance universities around the world," Crow said. "The education sector has under-innovated for the challenges that are ahead, and are very much focused on status and selectivity as their method of competition.

"So welcome, in a sense, to an innovative project."

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