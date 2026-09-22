Equativ Brings ChatGPT Ads to Brands as Advertising Partner

Equativ becomes a technology partner of ChatGPT ads, bringing full-funnel contextual and native expertise to brands worldwide

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equativ , the leading independent end-to-end media platform, today announced it is now a technology partner of ChatGPT Ads, becoming one of a select group of partners to help brands and agencies advertise within ChatGPT. As a technology partner, Equativ offers ChatGPT Ads to engage users at every step of their customer journey, from discovery to purchase intent, with bespoke ad formats, layouts, and messaging tailored to each stage.

ChatGPT has become one of the fastest-growing platforms in internet history, now reaching more than 1B weekly active users and processing 2.5 billion prompts per day , with 20% of conversations showing shopping intent. As consumers increasingly use ChatGPT over traditional search engines to discover, research, compare, and purchase products, the platform represents a significant and largely unexplored opportunity for brands to reach high-intent audiences at every stage of the consumer decision journey. Unlike traditional search engine marketing that relies on specific keywords, ChatGPT's sophisticated LLM understands the nuances of user intent and conversation context.

That's also Equativ's clearest point of difference. While traditional campaigns are built around lower-funnel, keyword-style campaign management, Equativ delivers a comprehensive full-funnel strategy thanks to its contextual advertising expertise and years of honing native ad copy best practices. They used this expertise and lessons from live ChatGPT Ads campaigns to build a proprietary full-funnel tool called the Equativ Ad Studio, which helps recommend a customized targeting and creative strategy to allow advertisers to maximize the full-funnel of visibility, brand discovery, and purchase intent. This enables advertisers to engage audiences across every stage of brand discovery within ChatGPT with the optimal targeting and ad copy. The result is advertising that respects the ChatGPT user experience and ad principles while still driving measurable outcomes for brands at every touchpoint.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

"This transition represents a natural step forward for Equativ. Our strategy has always centered on consumer-centric solutions, and building on over a decade of native advertising and contextual technology, we are uniquely positioned to help brands show up meaningfully within ChatGPT conversations while preserving the user experience that makes the platform so valuable," said Ben Skinazi , Chief Commercial Officer, Equativ.

Our partnership covers the markets where ChatGPT is currently available, including Belgium, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with additional countries launching on an ongoing basis.

Brands and agencies interested in activating ChatGPT Ads campaigns through Equativ can learn more at: Equativ ChatGPT Ads

About Equativ

Equativ is a global, end-to-end media platform empowering advertisers and publishers to achieve real outcomes by uniting premium inventory, dynamic creative formats, and engaged audiences with advanced curation and AI-powered ad tech across all channels. Purpose-built for the attention economy, Equativ delivers quality, engagement, and performance while prioritizing respectful, user-centric ad experiences. With a team of over 750 professionals across 19 countries, Equativ combines global scale with deep local expertise. Learn more at Equativ.com .

Media Contact:

Caroline Millié Figueiredo: pr@equativ.com