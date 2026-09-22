Adapti, Inc. and Ballengee Group Clients Sign Trading Card and Equipment Deals Valued at $160,000 Bringing Yearly Total to $3 Million; Two Additional Partnerships and Collaborations

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI), a company developing AI technology to integrate sports and influencer management, today announced marketing deals closed during the last two weeks.

Ballengee Group had multiple athletes sign trading card and equipment deals valued at over $160,000 guaranteed with escalator clauses based on achievements.

In addition, the company engaged with two brands through a range of partnership, collaboration, and product support activities.

These include C4 Energy. C4 is one of the fastest-growing brands in energy drinks and sports nutrition and the #1 selling global pre-workout brand. Since its founding 20 years ago, their goal has been to meet the discerning needs of performance athletes and fitness enthusiasts, while appealing beyond this core group to include consumers and communities around the globe who are making healthy, active living a daily priority.?

For more information, please visit:

C4 Energy | America's Fastest Growing Energy Drink Brand - Cellucor

Incrediwear provided gifted product to select Ballengee Group athletes through a product-seeding initiative. Incrediwear products feature wearable infrared technology activated by body heat, designed to support circulation and recovery.

For more information please visit: Infrared Fabric, Powered by You | Incrediwear

"We continue to focus on building meaningful relationships that create value for both our clients and our partners. By expanding our network of brand relationships, we're able to connect our athletes with opportunities that are authentic, strategic, and mutually beneficial," stated Mackenzie Tole, Director of Athlete Branding & NIL at Ballengee Group.

For more information about Adapti, Inc., please visit www.adapti.io

About Adapti

Adapti, Inc. (OTCID:ADTI) leverages advanced AI technology to match products and brands with optimal influencers, using proprietary data analytics to drive superior marketing results. Adapti aims to build a global platform where data is an asset, efficiently paired with high-impact influencers.

In July 2025, Adapti acquired Ballengee Group, a full-service sports agency representing Major League Baseball athletes. Ballengee Group assists its clients with contract negotiations, marketing deals, public relations, and strategic partnerships, and has guided world champions and global icons throughout their careers.

Adapti plans to roll out a suite of integrated services that blend traditional contract negotiation, and endorsement deals with dynamic social media campaigns, powered by AdaptAI's proprietary "data fingerprint" technology currently in development. This technology will utilize Large Language Models to rapidly adapt to changes in the evolving marketing landscape, maximizing engagement, driving higher ROI for brand partners, and helping athletes grow their platforms.

About Ballengee Group

Ballengee Group is a full-service sports agency. Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Ballengee Group provides comprehensive representation services including contract negotiations, marketing, branding, content creation, NIL, and post-career support to top Major League Baseball talent. The agency is known for its player-first approach and high-caliber team of experienced agents, lawyers, former players, and industry experts.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Adapti, Inc. generally identifies forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar words. These statements are only predictions. Adapti bases these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends, as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond Adapti's control. Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Company's recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Adapti undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

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SOURCE: Adapti, Inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/adapti-inc.-and-ballengee-group-clients-sign-trading-card-and-equ-1225077