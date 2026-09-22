Nutshell's new Smart Sequences feature creates adaptive email journeys that respond to each recipient's behavior, helping teams save time, increase relevance, and keep deals moving forward.

Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Nutshell, the CRM and marketing automation platform that helps teams save time and close deals, recently launched its new Smart Sequences feature, a new email capability that adapts outreach paths to each recipient's behavior.

Instead of sending every contact through the same drip, Smart Sequences automatically adjusts steps based on engagement to raise response rates and reduce manual follow-up.





Nutshell's newly launched Smart Sequences streamlines email campaigns for users



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10587/314987_ff0fe4e104ce5b3b_001full.jpg

Built inside Nutshell's marketing suite and connected to the CRM, Smart Sequences let teams design behavior-aware journeys with simple branching logic.

Users can trigger different messages when a contact opens, clicks, replies, or goes quiet, set precise wait times and business-hour windows, and automatically stop a sequence the moment a conversation starts.

Because every step is tied to live CRM data, sales and marketing teams can personalize messages, keep timelines clean, and ensure the next best action is always clear.

"Smart Sequences makes every follow-up smarter by reacting to what actually happens after send," said Chris Cain, Nutshell's VP of Product Development. "Teams spend less time guessing and more time having the right conversation at the right moment."





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OVfZ7qNyiOg

Smart Sequences complements Nutshell's all-in-one approach by connecting email journeys with forms, lead capture, and pipeline management. The result is less busywork and more connected workflows that allow for contacts to progress through personalized paths, engagement to be tracked automatically on the timeline, and sellers to step in when it matters most.

For growing teams, the impact is immediate: faster setup, fewer manual tasks, and outreach that feels tailored without adding overhead. Combined with Nutshell's reporting and insights, teams can quickly see which branches perform best and continuously refine sequences for better outcomes.

Smart Sequences is available now inside Nutshell's email marketing suite. Existing customers can start building behavior-based journeys today from within their account.

To learn more about Nutshell CRM and its features, please visit www.nutshell.com.

Interested users may also sign up for a complimentary 14-day trial at https://app.nutshell.com/signup.

About Nutshell

Nutshell is a CRM and marketing automation platform that saves time and accelerates deal closures, built for sales and marketing teams who want to maximize efficiency and revenue. Unlike complex, fragmented tools, Nutshell combines intuitive sales management, automated workflows, and actionable insights in one platform, so teams spend less time on busywork and more time moving deals forward. Learn more at https://www.nutshell.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/314987