ELYDAN Group, specialist in water and energy network solutions, announces the acquisition of Radpol Pipes, a Polish industrial company specializing in the manufacture of pre-insulated piping systems for district heating and cooling networks. The acquisition expands Elydan's capabilities in low-carbon energy infrastructure. The Group is entering a new phase of its European development with more than €250 million in revenue and 600 employees across 7 European countries.

Expanding in Europe market driven by decarbonization and energy sovereignty

"With Radpol Pipes, we are adding the technological expertise needed to cover the full range of district heating and cooling networks. This acquisition reflects a very concrete ambition: to provide our customers with the most comprehensive solutions to accelerate the decarbonization of infrastructure and contribute to Europe's energy sovereignty. It is also a key milestone in our Momentum 2030 strategy, reinforcing our ambition to build a leading European industrial group in these markets." Marc-Antoine Blin, Chairman of ELYDAN Group

"The fit between Elydan and Radpol Pipes is clear: we can now offer a unique, comprehensive range combining the rigid and flexible technologies needed to address an entire district heating or cooling network, from energy production through to the connected building. For our customers, this means a single point of contact, a multi-material offering and end-to-end support, from design through to installation, including engineering and sizing, costing, installer training and on-site assistance. We are already able to offer this solution in France and will gradually roll it out across our other European markets." Éric Albaret, CEO of Elydan

A new European chapter for Elydan and Radpol Pipes

With the integration of Radpol Pipes, which generates approximately €50 million in revenue, the combined Group represents more than €250 million in revenue, 600 employees and 8 production sites, with operations across seven European countries: France, Belgium, Germany, Austria, Finland, Sweden and now Poland

"Joining the Elydan Group opens a new chapter in the history of Radpol Pipes and gives us the opportunity to develop our business on a larger scale across European markets. We will continue to build on what makes us strong: the expertise of our teams, our know-how in pre-insulated piping systems, the quality of our products and the trust of our customers." Jaroslaw Zuchowski, CEO of Radpol Pipes

Full version of the Press Release here

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260922215999/en/

Contacts:

julie.barbaras@ekno.fr