Fly Falcon: Falcon Technic and Royal Jordanian Air Academy Partner to Support the Next Generation of Aviation Talent

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Falcon Technic, part of Alex Group Investment, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Royal Jordanian Air Academy (RJAA) to support the development of the next generation of aviation professionals. Through this partnership, students and fresh graduates interested in becoming Aircraft Maintenance Engineers will have access to internship opportunities with Falcon Technic.

The programme will give participants the chance to gain real hands-on experience, work alongside experienced aviation professionals, and better understand the day-to-day requirements of the industry.

It will also help connect academic learning with practical experience and may open the door to future career opportunities for strong-performing candidates. Sultan Rashit Shene, Founder and Chairman of Alex Group Investment, said: "Young people are the future of aviation, and we believe it is important to give them the right opportunities to learn, grow and gain real experience. Our partnership with the Royal Jordanian Air Academy is about supporting young talent and helping them build the skills and confidence they need to succeed in this industry. We are proud to be part of their journey."

By bringing together RJAA's educational experience and Falcon Technic's technical and operational expertise, both organisations aim to help prepare young aviation professionals for successful careers in the industry. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to investing in people, creating new opportunities, and supporting the long-term growth of the aviation sector.

Press Contact:

Ines Nacerddine

Director of Marketing - Aviation

Alex Group Investment

Email: ines.nacerddine@alexgroupinvestment.com / www.flyfalcon.com





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