POWEROAD's FLEX 261 Series has successfully passed a formal Large-Scale Fire Test (LSFT) conducted in accordance with CSA/ANSI C800:2025 and ANSI/CAN/UL 9540A:2026 Sixth Edition. The FLEX 261 Series - including FLEX 261, FLEX 261 AIO, and FLEX 261 AIO-3S - was evaluated under a large-scale fire scenario designed to assess system-level fire behavior and the potential for fire propagation between battery energy storage system (BESS) units. The test was conducted under demanding conditions to evaluate the system's response in a severe fire scenario. Five BESS cabinets were arranged to simulate ...

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