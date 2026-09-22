A research team in Germany has developed a new framework for grouping and scheduling building retrofit measures involving hybrid heat pump systems. The hybrid system combines a newly installed air-to-water heat pump with an existing fossil fuel boiler, which covers the remaining heating demand. The proposed approach combines a techno-economic assessment of retrofit measures with simulations of hybrid system operation at different stages of the retrofit process. "The scope of the study extends beyond considering the interdependencies between retrofit measures over time resulting from different ...

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