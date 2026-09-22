Researchers at the Danish Institute of Fire and Security Technology (DBI) have released the results of initial tests investigating how a 12 mm cement-bonded particle board (CPB), installed between a combustible roofing membrane and the underlying insulation, affects fire development. They found that the CPB can reduce the likelihood of self-sustained flame spread beneath rooftop PV systems. The researchers classify the rooftop installations as building-applied photovoltaic (BAPV) systems, in which PV modules are added to the building envelope, as opposed to building-integrated photovoltaic (BIPV) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...