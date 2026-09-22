GLASSWALL SOLUTIONS LIMITED: Glasswall Announces Partnership with Virtru to Advance Zero Trust Data Protection

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Glasswall, a leader in file protection, today announced their partnership with Virtru, a global leader in data-centric security and privacy, combining complementary technologies to strengthen the protection of sensitive data.

The partnership combines Glasswall's deterministic Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology with Virtru's Data Security Platform to help ensure files are safe before they are accessed, shared, or moved across trust boundaries.

As government, defense, and enterprise organizations advance Zero Trust architectures, controlling access to information is only part of the challenge. Files received through authorized channels and authenticated users can still contain embedded malware, zero-day exploits, malformed structures, and other potentially dangerous content.

Glasswall addresses this risk by treating files as untrusted and reconstructing them according to known-good file specifications rather than relying solely on signatures or traditional threat detection. Virtru provides persistent data protection, encryption, and policy-based access controls that help organizations maintain control over sensitive information wherever it travels.

Together, the technologies address two critical elements of data-centric security: ensuring the file itself can be trusted and controlling who is authorized to access it.

In the joint architecture, Glasswall serves as the policy enforcement point and Virtru serves as the policy decision point, a design aligned with the Federal Zero Trust Architecture (NIST SP 800-207), the DoW Zero Trust architecture and roadmap, and ACP-240 - a Five Eyes interoperability standard defining the Zero Trust Data Format (ZTDF).

"Organizations need to be able to trust their data at every stage of its journey, not only who can access it, but whether the content itself is safe," said Sam Hutton, Chief Growth Officer at Glasswall. "Our partnership with Virtru brings together two complementary approaches to data-centric security, helping customers share sensitive information with greater confidence while advancing Zero Trust across mission-critical environments."

"Sanitizing a file and moving it across a trust boundary has traditionally meant losing cryptographic control of the file," said Will Peppo, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Virtru. "With this integration, the file is rebuilt and re-encrypted with its policy-based protections remaining intact. Mission owners no longer have to choose between a file that is safe and a file that is still under their control."

The combined capabilities are particularly relevant for organizations exchanging sensitive information across organizational and trust boundaries, including government agencies, defense organizations, mission partners, contractors, and other highly regulated environments.

Potential applications include:

Secure mission partner and coalition information sharing

Protection of sensitive government and defense data

Zero Trust data-layer security

Secure contractor and supply-chain collaboration

Cross-organizational file exchange

Protection of files entering sensitive workflows and mission systems

The partnership reflects a shared approach to extending security beyond traditional perimeter and access controls, helping organizations establish trust in the content itself while maintaining persistent protection as sensitive information is accessed, shared, and used.

About Glasswall

Glasswall is a cybersecurity company that protects government agencies and commercial organizations from malicious files with its Content Disarm and Reconstruction (CDR) technology. Unlike traditional detection-based methods, Glasswall employs a Zero Trust approach that removes malware's ability to exist in files altogether. An acknowledged file protection innovator, the company is investing heavily in research and development to deliver new approaches to understanding, predicting, and mitigating file-based threats. Glasswall's CDR is required as a content filter in Cross Domain Solutions under the NSA's Raise the Bar guidance, and Glasswall's CDR is deployed as a file filter in accredited CDS trusted by the world's most sophisticated security establishments.

To learn more about Glasswall, visit www.glasswall.com

About Virtru

Virtru is pioneering the shift from network-centric to data-centric security, embedding protection directly into data so mission owners maintain control wherever sensitive information is shared. The Virtru Data Security Platform is built on OpenTDF, an open standard evolved from technology developed at the NSA by co-founder Will Ackerly, and supports ACP 240, the Five Eyes-ratified Zero Trust standard for secure coalition operations. Trusted by more than 6,000 public and private-sector organizations, including the U.S. Department of War, JPMorgan Chase, and Salesforce, Virtru enables secure collaboration across classification boundaries at mission speed, with integrations across leading defense, cloud, and cross-domain solution providers. For more information, visit www.virtru.com.

Media Contacts

Glasswall

Terri Wheeler

U.S. Government Marketing Manager

twheeler@glasswall.com

Virtru

Nick Michael

Communications Manager

nick.michael@virtru.com

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