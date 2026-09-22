CareATC, Inc.: CareATC Launches BeWell+ Virtual Primary Care, Expanding Nationwide Access to Relationship-Based Care

New virtual primary care solution gives employers a flexible way to bring dedicated providers, comprehensive care, labs and medications to employees wherever they live or work

TULSA, OK / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / CareATC, a leader in employer-sponsored healthcare, today announced the launch of BeWell+, a nationwide virtual primary care solution designed to give employees convenient access to comprehensive, relationship-based primary care wherever they live or work.

As employers navigate rising healthcare costs, geographically dispersed workforces, provider shortages and persistent barriers to accessing care, BeWell+ offers a flexible way to bring more of the primary care experience directly to employees.

Unlike traditional telehealth models that often focus on episodic care with rotating on-call providers, BeWell+ connects patients with dedicated CareATC providers who can get to know their health history, understand their needs and support their health over time.

"Access to high-quality primary care should not depend on where someone lives, works or whether they happen to be near a health center," said Dawn Carter, CEO of CareATC. "With BeWell+, we are taking what has always made the CareATC model different and extending it nationwide. We are giving employers a way to provide their people with convenient access to dedicated providers and more comprehensive care, while building a primary care strategy that can reach their entire workforce."

More Than a Virtual Visit

BeWell+ is designed to address a broad range of healthcare needs, from immediate concerns to preventive care and ongoing chronic condition management.

Through the program, eligible members can access:

Dedicated CareATC providers who support continuity and meaningful patient-provider relationships

Primary care for everyday health needs

Preventive care to help patients stay ahead of their health

Chronic condition management for ongoing health needs

No-cost lab testing to help reduce barriers to completing recommended care

$0 medications available through participating retail and mail-order options

Nationwide access that allows eligible employees to use their benefit wherever they live, work or travel

BeWell+ appointments are delivered through the CareATC Mobile App and powered by the company's proprietary PowerOn Platform, connecting patient insights, provider intelligence and client program design to create a more connected healthcare experience.

Built for Today's Workforce

BeWell+ is particularly well suited for self-funded employers with employees spread across multiple locations, rural communities, remote work environments, field operations and nontraditional schedules.

Employers can deploy BeWell+ as a 100% virtual standalone primary care solution or combine it with existing CareATC health centers to create a hybrid model. This flexibility allows organizations to extend access to employees who may not live or work near a physical health center while maintaining a more consistent primary care strategy across the organization.

For employees, that can mean fewer geographic, scheduling and financial barriers to getting care. For employers, it provides another way to expand access, support earlier engagement in health and deliver a healthcare benefit designed around the realities of today's workforce.

One Workforce. One Primary Care Strategy.

The launch of BeWell+ reflects CareATC's continued commitment to helping employers move beyond fragmented, reactive healthcare and toward a more accessible and connected approach to primary care.

"Virtual care should be more than convenient," Carter added. "It should create meaningful connections and make it easier for people to follow through on their care, so they can build healthier lives. The power to be well is the experience we want BeWell+ to deliver."

Employers and benefits advisors interested in learning more about BeWell+ Virtual Primary Care or exploring how the solution could support their workforce can request a discovery call with CareATC.

Learn more about BeWell+ Virtual Primary Care at https://www.careatc.com/lp-bewell-plus-virtual-primary-care-discovery-call .

About CareATC

CareATC is a national leader in workplace healthcare, serving employers across the country with innovative onsite, near-site, virtual, and population health solutions. With a mission to transform healthcare by improving access, engagement, and outcomes, CareATC partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver smarter care for healthier employees.

For more information, please visit www.careatc.com.

Contact Information

Tatiana Spears

CareATC Vice President of Marketing & Communications

918-779-7400

tatianaspears@careatc.com

SOURCE: CareATC, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/careatc-launches-bewell-virtual-primary-care-expanding-nationwid-1225281