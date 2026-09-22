So Danca: Só Dança Expands Pointe Shoe Innovation With the Alina Pointe Shoe Collection

Alina pointe shoes combine multiple fit profiles with interchangeable shank options designed to give ballet dancers greater flexibility in their pointe shoe setup

MOULTRIE, GA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Só Dança continues to expand its approach to pointe shoe development with the Alina Pointe Shoe Collection, a system of pointe shoes designed to address different foot shapes, fit preferences and support needs while giving dancers greater flexibility over their shank strength.

The Alina collection currently includes Alina I, Alina II, Alina III and Alina IV pointe shoes, supported by Só Dança's removable Alina shank system.

Rather than approaching pointe shoes as a single configuration for every dancer, the Alina system is built around a simple idea: dancers have different feet and different needs.

"Pointe shoes are incredibly personal," said Helena Hines, COO of Só Dança. "Even the same dancer can have different needs between her left and right foot or between class, rehearsal and performance. We wanted to create more possibilities for dancers and professional fitters to find the right combination."

What Is the Só Dança Alina Pointe Shoe?

Alina is Só Dança's collection of performance pointe shoes developed for ballet dancers seeking different fit profiles and customizable support.

The collection includes four Alina models, allowing dancers and pointe shoe fitters to select a shoe based on the dancer's individual foot shape and technical needs.

A key feature of the Alina system is its removable shank technology.

How Do Só Dança Alina Removable Shanks Work?

The Alina system allows dancers to select and change removable shanks rather than being permanently limited to one built-in shank strength.

Só Dança currently offers Alina removable shanks in multiple strengths, including Soft, Medium, Hard, Mega Hard and Supreme, with full and 3/4 configurations available.

This allows dancers and fitters to customize support and potentially use different shank strengths for different needs.

For example, a dancer may require different support between the left and right foot. Another dancer may prefer different support depending on the demands of class, rehearsal or performance.

The removable system gives dancers and pointe shoe fitters additional options when creating an individualized pointe shoe setup.

Why Pointe Shoe Fit Matters

Pointe shoes are highly specialized footwear, and selecting the appropriate shoe involves more than choosing a standard shoe size.

Foot shape, width, vamp preference, strength, training level, technique and individual support needs can all affect how a pointe shoe performs for a dancer.

For this reason, Só Dança encourages dancers to work with knowledgeable pointe shoe fitters when selecting pointe shoes.

The Alina collection was developed to give dancers and fitters more tools for that process.

Continuing Pointe Shoe Development

Só Dança's work in pointe footwear is part of the company's broader commitment to listening to dancers, teachers and professional fitters while continuing to explore new materials, construction methods and fit solutions.

The company currently offers multiple pointe shoe families alongside the Alina collection, serving dancers at different stages of pointe training.

About Só Dança

Só Dança is a family-owned dancewear and footwear company founded in Brazil. The company serves the global dance community through products for ballet and other dance disciplines and works with dancers, teachers, professional artists and dance retailers in product development and education.

For more information, visit sodanca.com.

Media Contact

Só Dança

Email: inquiries@sodanca.com

Phone: 1-888-895-6057

Website: sodanca.com

SOURCE: So Danca

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/s%c3%b3-dan%c3%a7a-expands-pointe-shoe-innovation-with-the-alina-point-1223379