Over US$260 million in swap volume since acquisition in June

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) ("SOL Strategies" or the "Company"), a digital asset infrastructure company focused on high performance blockchain and privacy technologies, today shared that Houdini Swap ("Houdini"), the Company's wholly-owned, non-custodial, privacy-focused cross-chain swap aggregator, has crossed US$3 billion in cumulative swap volume since launch.

The milestone builds on a base of just under US$2.8 billion in cumulative volume at the end of June 2026, when Houdini closed its first full month of operations inside SOL Strategies. Since then, volume has kept climbing across the 120+ networks Houdini supports, with partners including Solflare, Terminal and Jumper continuing to route swaps through Houdini's privacy layer.

Houdini is built to provide users optionality and flexibility, providing for mobility between over a million tokens across all supported blockchains and integrations to over 30 exchanges. Since the Company's acquisition of Houdini closed on 1 June, total swap volume has exceeded US$260 million, from over 150,000 customer orders

Michael Hubbard, CEO of SOL Strategies, said: "Three billion dollars is a nice round number, but the real story is where that volume's coming from. We're putting privacy right inside the platforms people already use, so nobody has to change their habits to get it. Combined with our ability to capture higher volumes on the back of increased macro volatility the business is in good shape."

About SOL Strategies

SOL Strategies Inc. (CSE: HODL) (NASDAQ: STKE) is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on high-performance blockchain and privacy technologies. Headquartered in Toronto, the Company operates staking infrastructure and privacy technology on public blockchain networks, serving a broad range of participants from individual SOL holders to institutional clients.

To learn more about SOL Strategies, please visit www.solstrategies.io. A copy of this news release and all the Company's related material documents regarding the Company may be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Media Contact: solstrategies@scrib3.co

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements and information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's or the Company's management team's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and expectations regarding the characteristics, value drivers, and anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans and operations related thereto. Forward-looking information can also be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved".

Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's expectations for continued growth in Houdini's cumulative volume and factors contributing to this growth that may be outside the Company's control. There is no assurance that the Company's plans or objectives will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions the Company believes to be reasonable at the time such statements are made and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

The purpose of forward-looking information is to provide the reader with a description of management's expectations, and such forward-looking information may not be appropriate for any other purpose. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates, and opinions on the date that statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates, and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

Disclaimer:

SOL Strategies is an independent organization in the Solana ecosystem. SOL Strategies is not affiliated with, owned by, or under common control with Solana Foundation (the "Foundation"), and the Foundation has not entered into any association, partnership, joint venture, employee, or agency relationship with SOL Strategies.

None of the Foundation or its council members, officers, agents or make any representations or warranties, recommendations, endorsements or promises with respect to the accuracy of any statements made, information provided, or action taken by SOL Strategies and expressly disclaim any and all liability arising from or related to any such statements, information or action.

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