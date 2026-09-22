Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Homerun Resources Inc. (TSXV: HMR) (OTCQB: HMRFF) ("Homerun" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the key technical and strategic highlights of a patent application for a novel, antimony-free soda-lime-silica glass composition designed specifically for photovoltaic solar panels and high-transparency industrial applications. Utilizing high-purity silica produced through a proprietary purification process, this advanced formulation eliminates the need for antimony-based refining agents while achieving exceptional optical clarity.

STRATEGIC SIGNIFICANCE IN THE SOLAR GLASS INDUSTRY

As global photovoltaic installation accelerates, environmental regulations surrounding solar module manufacturing and end-of-life disposal have tightened significantly. Traditional high-transparency solar glass relies heavily on antimony trioxide (Sb2O3) as a clarifying agent to eliminate air bubbles during glass melting. However, antimony presents severe environmental leaching risks when decommissioned modules are discarded in landfills.

Key Strategic Advantages:

Elimination of Environmental Contamination Risks: By completely removing antimony from the vitreous formulation, the patent meets restrictive international environmental standards and mitigates toxic heavy metal leaching into soil and water ecosystems.

Sulfur Trioxide (SO3) as an Advanced Clarifying Agent: The formulation replaces antimony with controlled sulfur trioxide content (0.30% to 0.60% mass fraction), effectively removing bubbles during the melting process without compromising mechanical strength or light transmission.

Ultra-Low Iron Content Without Chemical Bleaching: Leveraging high-purity purified silica yields ferric oxide (Fe2O3) levels below 0.020% (and below 0.012% in preferred formulations). This removes the historical requirement for chemical bleaching agents to maintain solar transmittance.

Seamless Industrial Compatibility: The soda-lime-silica composition retains standard physical-chemical properties, making it fully compatible with existing commercial float glass production lines on an industrial scale.

CHEMICAL COMPOSITION & TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

The high-purity glass formulation incorporates optimized mass fractions of silica, fluxing agents, and stabilizing agents. Due to the high degree of purity and quality of the silica, a specific composition is achieved that enables the production of highly transparent glass. The reference parameters for the patent claim are set forth in application PCT/BR2026/050512, which will be published in the "Revista de Propriedade Industrial" (Industrial Property Gazette) of INPI Brazil.

While optimized for photovoltaic solar panel encapsulation, the high optical transmittance and pristine purity profile render this glass composition highly versatile for demanding industrial sectors, including architectural float glass, high-efficiency optical components, electronic display covers, and automotive applications requiring extreme clarity and environmental sustainability.

About Homerun (www.homerunresources.com / www.homerunenergy.com)

Homerun is building the silica-powered backbone of the energy and technology transitions across multiple focused verticals: High Purity Silica and Advanced Silica Materials, Solar, Energy Storage, Semiconductors & Photonics, and Energy Solutions. Anchored by a unique high-purity, low-iron silica resource in the Silica Valley of Bahia, Brazil, Homerun is transforming raw silica sand into essential materials, products, and technologies that accelerate clean energy and technology solutions and deliver durable shareholder value.

Silica: Secure supply and processing of high-purity low-iron silica for mission-critical applications, enabling premium solar glass and advanced energy and technology materials.

Solar: Development of the first dedicated 1,000 tonne per day high-efficiency solar glass plant in the Americas and the commercialization of extra-clear, antimony-free solar glass designed for next-generation photovoltaic performance.

Energy Storage: Advancement of long-duration, silica-based thermal storage systems and related technologies to decarbonize industrial heat and unlock grid flexibility.

Semiconductors & Photonics: The processing and purification of raw SME silica sand into tech-grade fused silica, silicon and silicon carbide feedstocks. These feedstocks are designed to support Silicon and Silicon Carbide-on-Insulator (SiCOI) platforms, ultra-low-loss waveguides, and room-temperature quantum spin architectures.

Energy Solutions: AI-enabled energy management, control systems, and turnkey electrification solutions that reduce costs and optimize renewable generation for commercial and industrial customers.

With disciplined execution, strategic partnerships, and an unwavering commitment to best-in-class ESG practices, Homerun is focused on converting milestones into markets-creating a scalable, vertically integrated platform for clean energy and technology solutions in the Americas.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Homerun Resources Inc.

FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE

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