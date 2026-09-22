Canadian and Hong Kong Patents Continue to Strengthen Intellectual Property Protection Across Envoy Medical's Fully Implanted Hearing Platform

White Bear Lake, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Envoy Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: COCH) ("Envoy Medical" or the "Company"), a hearing health company pioneering fully implanted hearing solutions, today announced the grant of two additional international patents, expanding its global intellectual property portfolio to 97 patents, consisting of 40 U.S. and 57 foreign patents. In addition, the Company has 26 pending foreign applications and 9 pending U.S. applications.

"As a company known for fully implanted hearing devices that leverage the natural ear to pick up sound rather than requiring an external or sub-dermal microphone, Envoy Medical has successfully differentiated itself from other companies. We will continue to invest in intellectual property protection domestically and internationally as we add to our portfolio and further separate ourselves from what others are doing," said Brent Lucas, Chief Executive Officer of Envoy Medical. "While each patent has its place, the sum of our overall strategy is much more valuable than the individual parts. Combining our intellectual property with the courage to put forward different architectures is what will ultimately set us apart for years to come."

The Canadian Patent Office granted Canadian Patent No. 3,130,978 to Envoy Medical, titled "Implantable Cochlear System with Integrated Components and Lead Characterization." The patent covers technology related to characterizing electrical conductors within an implantable cochlear system and supports the Company's strategy for future developments in integrated implantable hearing technology.

The Hong Kong Patent Office granted Hong Kong Patent No. HK40108431 to Envoy Medical, titled "Implantable Cochlear System and Corresponding Method of Compensating for Variability in a Middle Ear Sensor." The patent covers systems and methods designed to compensate for variability in a middle ear sensor, including techniques for processing and normalizing signals received from the sensor. This patent helps protect Envoy Medical's approach of using technology that works with the ear to pick up sound, rather than a microphone.

Expanding Global Intellectual Property Portfolio

Envoy Medical's intellectual property portfolio spans technologies and ideas supporting current developments as well as future improvements of its fully implanted hearing platform or technology, including sensing, signal processing, implantation and system integration.

Envoy Medical's global patent portfolio now consists of:

40 U.S. granted patents

57 foreign granted patents

97 total granted patents globally

35 pending applications (26 foreign and 9 U.S.)

The foreign patent count includes, for granted European cases, the European Patent ("EP") separately from and in addition to corresponding individual country validations and unitary patents.

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About Envoy Medical, Inc.

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ: COCH) is a hearing health company focused on providing innovative technologies across the hearing loss spectrum. Envoy Medical has pioneered one-of-a-kind, fully implanted devices for hearing loss, including its fully implanted Esteem active middle ear implant, commercially available in the U.S. since 2010, and the fully implanted Acclaim cochlear implant, an investigational device. Envoy Medical is dedicated to pushing hearing technology beyond the status quo to improve access, usability, compliance, and ultimately quality of life.

About the Fully Implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant

We believe the investigational fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant ("Acclaim CI") is a first-of-its-kind hearing device. Envoy Medical's fully implanted technology includes a sensor designed to leverage the natural anatomy of the ear instead of a microphone to capture sound.

The Acclaim CI is designed to address severe to profound sensorineural hearing loss that is not adequately addressed by hearing aids. The Acclaim CI is expected to be indicated for adults who have been deemed adequate candidates by a qualified physician.

The Acclaim CI received the Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2019.

The Acclaim CI is currently under investigation as part of a U.S.-based pivotal clinical trial. For more information on the trial, visit www.envoymedical.com/acclaim-pivotal.

CAUTION The fully implanted Acclaim Cochlear Implant is an investigational device. Limited by Federal (or United States) law to investigational use.

About the Esteem Fully Implanted Active Middle Ear Implant (FI-AMEI)

The Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implant (FI-AMEI) is the only FDA-approved, fully implanted* hearing device for adults diagnosed with moderate to severe sensorineural hearing loss allowing for 24/7 hearing capability using the ear's natural anatomy. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant is invisible and requires no externally worn components and nothing is placed in the ear canal for it to function. Unlike hearing aids, you never put it on or take it off. You can't lose it. You don't clean it. The Esteem FI-AMEI hearing implant offers true 24/7 hearing.

*Once activated, the external Esteem FI-AMEI Personal Programmer is not required for daily use.

Important safety information for the Esteem FI-AMEI can be found at: https://www.envoymedical.com/safety-information.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Copies of the documents filed by Envoy Medical with the SEC may be obtained free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "estimate," "plan," "project," "forecast," "intend," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "seek," "target" or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expectations of Envoy Medical concerning the outlook for its business, productivity, plans and goals for future operational improvements and capital investments; the ability to obtain additional patents and develop future products or product improvements; the Acclaim CI being the first to market fully implanted cochlear implant; the timing, content, and results of the Company's modular PMA submissions to the FDA, including the number and timing of modules and the timing of any approval decision; the timing and results of approvals, site documents, logistics, activations, enrollments, follow-up visits, data, and clinical trials of the Acclaim CI, including data from Stage 2 (which may differ from Stage 1); the results of the safety and efficacy data from Stage 2 participants and the effect on its pooling with Stage 1 data; performance of the Acclaim CI during clinical trials, including improvement of patient outcomes over time after implant; and the participation or any changes in participation of any subjects, institutions, or healthcare professionals in such trials; the safety, performance, and market acceptance of the Acclaim CI; changes in reimbursement for the Esteem FI-AMEI device or other changes in reimbursement policies or coverage decisions, changes in the hearing health market, and further development of the Esteem FI-AMEI device; the sufficiency of the Company's capital resources; the size of Envoy Medical's addressable market, operational performance, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and any information concerning possible or assumed future operations of Envoy Medical. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect Envoy Medical's current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause its actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. Envoy Medical does not guarantee that the events described will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in the market price of shares of Envoy Medical's Class A Common Stock; changes in or removal of Envoy Medical's shares inclusion in any index; Envoy Medical's success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, its officers, key employees or directors; unpredictability in the medical device industry, the regulatory process to approve medical devices, and the clinical development process of Envoy Medical products; competition in the medical device industry, and the failure to introduce new products and services in a timely manner or at competitive prices to compete successfully against competitors; disruptions in relationships with Envoy Medical's suppliers, or disruptions in Envoy Medical's own production capabilities for some of the key components and materials of its products; changes in the need for capital and the availability of financing and capital to fund these needs; changes in interest rates or rates of inflation; legal, regulatory and other proceedings could be costly and time-consuming to defend; changes in applicable laws or regulations, or the application thereof on Envoy Medical; a loss of any of Envoy Medical's key intellectual property rights or failure to adequately protect intellectual property rights; the effects of catastrophic events, including war, terrorism and other international conflicts; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" in the Annual Report on Form 10-K filed by Envoy Medical on March 23, 2026, and in other reports Envoy Medical files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or Envoy Medical's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. While forward-looking statements reflect Envoy Medical's good faith beliefs, they are not guarantees of future performance. Envoy Medical disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based only on information currently available to Envoy Medical.

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