Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.09.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Markt ist gerade aufgewacht: Atlantico Energy Metals steigt um 100 %
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.09.2026 14:42 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dreamdata.io ApS: Dreamdata AI delivers trust as B2B marketers move decision-making into LLMs

Dreamdata AI learns from go-to-market data organized by accounts and tied to revenue.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamdata, the leading agentic B2B attribution platform, introduced Dreamdata AI: three offerings built on trustworthy go-to-market (GTM) data and consistent definitions, to remove conflicting output.

While many B2B marketing AI tools fail to deliver on the "trust" promise, Dreamdata AI, comprising Dreamdata Analytics Agent, MCP Server, and Data Warehouse, removes the black-box feel of today's AI tools by showing how each answer was built.

Marketers can interrogate data across the buyer journey, spanning 272 days, 88 touchpoints and 10 stakeholders, per the 2026 LinkedIn Ads B2B Benchmarks Report.

"The emergence of AI has left marketers with a bad trade-off. They can get an answer fast, or they can get one they can trust," says Nick Turner, CEO at Dreamdata. "B2B marketing teams are already moving their analytics work into agents like Claude to be more efficient, but the pitfall is getting a wrong response, because it lacks context. The risk for marketing teams is to allocate budget to the wrong marketing activities, channels or AI agents. Dreamdata AI never recalculates the numbers itself so it cannot misrepresent the truth, which means you don't have to trade speed for trust."

The products are built around Dreamdata's account-based data model, offering context that generic AI agents lack. Customers can work inside Dreamdata or with their own agents:

  • Dreamdata Analytics Agent: Plain-English queries return the same report every time, org-wide, and the agent recommends next actions.
  • Dreamdata MCP Server: Brings the same account-based context into whatever LLM a team already uses, without re-explaining the funnel.
  • Dreamdata Data Warehouse: Exports the account-based model as an out-of-the-box GTM warehouse with built-in analytics schema, for teams building their own agents.

Each product runs on a governed semantic layer with standardized definitions, so the same question returns the same answer regardless of who asks.

Jed Fudally, Director of Demand Generation at Siro, Dreamdata AI customer, notes: "With generic AI, I'm confident it'll give me a response. I'm just not confident that the response is accurate. The Dreamdata Analytics Agent shows me exactly how the report was built, the filters, the model, the date range, so I can check it for myself. That's what earns my trust."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/dreamdata-ai-delivers-trust-as-b2b-marketers-move-decision-making-into-llms-302886160.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.