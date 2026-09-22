Dreamdata.io ApS: Dreamdata AI delivers trust as B2B marketers move decision-making into LLMs

Dreamdata AI learns from go-to-market data organized by accounts and tied to revenue.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreamdata, the leading agentic B2B attribution platform, introduced Dreamdata AI: three offerings built on trustworthy go-to-market (GTM) data and consistent definitions, to remove conflicting output.

While many B2B marketing AI tools fail to deliver on the "trust" promise, Dreamdata AI, comprising Dreamdata Analytics Agent, MCP Server, and Data Warehouse, removes the black-box feel of today's AI tools by showing how each answer was built.

Marketers can interrogate data across the buyer journey, spanning 272 days, 88 touchpoints and 10 stakeholders, per the 2026 LinkedIn Ads B2B Benchmarks Report.

"The emergence of AI has left marketers with a bad trade-off. They can get an answer fast, or they can get one they can trust," says Nick Turner, CEO at Dreamdata. "B2B marketing teams are already moving their analytics work into agents like Claude to be more efficient, but the pitfall is getting a wrong response, because it lacks context. The risk for marketing teams is to allocate budget to the wrong marketing activities, channels or AI agents. Dreamdata AI never recalculates the numbers itself so it cannot misrepresent the truth, which means you don't have to trade speed for trust."

The products are built around Dreamdata's account-based data model, offering context that generic AI agents lack. Customers can work inside Dreamdata or with their own agents:

Dreamdata Analytics Agent : Plain-English queries return the same report every time, org-wide, and the agent recommends next actions.

: Plain-English queries return the same report every time, org-wide, and the agent recommends next actions. Dreamdata MCP Server : Brings the same account-based context into whatever LLM a team already uses, without re-explaining the funnel.

: Brings the same account-based context into whatever LLM a team already uses, without re-explaining the funnel. Dreamdata Data Warehouse: Exports the account-based model as an out-of-the-box GTM warehouse with built-in analytics schema, for teams building their own agents.

Each product runs on a governed semantic layer with standardized definitions, so the same question returns the same answer regardless of who asks.

Jed Fudally, Director of Demand Generation at Siro, Dreamdata AI customer, notes: "With generic AI, I'm confident it'll give me a response. I'm just not confident that the response is accurate. The Dreamdata Analytics Agent shows me exactly how the report was built, the filters, the model, the date range, so I can check it for myself. That's what earns my trust."

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