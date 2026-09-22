KT&G Corporation: KT&G Announces KRW 360 Billion Share Buyback and Retirement to Enhance Shareholder Value

KT&G to purchase 2.07 million shares from Sept. 23 and retire all shares upon completion of the buyback

H1 operating profit rises 22.6% YoY; new shareholder return policy slated for Q4

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G (CEO, Kyung-man Bang) announced on Sept. 22 that its Board of Directors approved a share buyback and retirement worth approximately KRW 360 billion to enhance shareholder value.

Under the plan, KT&G will purchase approximately 2.07 million shares, equivalent to around 2% of its total issued shares, through open-market transactions starting Sept. 23. All shares acquired under the program will be retired upon completion of the buyback.

The decision marks the implementation of the company's previously announced plan in February to buy back and retire more than KRW 300 billion worth of shares.

Earlier in April, KT&G retired all of its previously held treasury shares, valued at approximately KRW 1.8 trillion. As a result, the company has already exceeded the share retirement target set under its 2024-2027 mid- to long-term shareholder return plan, which called for the retirement of shares equivalent to 20% of total shares outstanding as of 2023.

KT&G also delivered strong earnings growth in the first half of the year, posting consolidated revenue of KRW 3.4052 trillion and operating profit of KRW 779.0 billion, up 12.0% and 22.6% year on year, respectively. The results were driven by stronger competitiveness in its core businesses, particularly overseas cigarettes and NGP (Next Generation Products).

Based on its strong earnings performance, KT&G raised its interim dividend by KRW 600 to KRW 2,000 per share, from KRW 1,400 a year earlier. The company also plans to announce a new mid- to long-term shareholder return policy in the fourth quarter, with a focus on strengthening dividend returns.

KT&G has also seen increased investment from major global asset managers amid its earnings growth and expanded shareholder returns. U.S.-based Capital Group has increased its stake in KT&G to 8.22%, while BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, holds a 6.15% stake.

"We decided to carry out the share buyback and retirement to enhance the predictability of our shareholder return policy, strengthen capital market confidence and enhance per-share value," a KT&G official said. "We will continue to enhance shareholder value by creating a virtuous cycle of earnings growth and expanded shareholder returns."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-announces-krw-360-billion-share-buyback-and-retirement-to-enhance-shareholder-value-302886164.html