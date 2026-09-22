Lumos Insurance Names Ian Meadows Managing Director, Global Property Casualty & Specialty Insurance

Specialty insurance veteran joins carrier to lead Property & Casualty and global specialty growth, building on the company's Credit Protection business.

GREENWICH, Conn., Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumos Insurance, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hoplon Capital, a financial services holding company, today announced that Ian Meadows has joined as Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Global Property Casualty & Specialty Insurance. He brings more than 30 years of experience in specialty and commercial insurance, reinsurance, and insurance technology in the UK and international markets, with a record of building new ventures and platforms in the global industry.

Ian will lead the growth of Lumos' Property & Casualty business, which today centers on credit, warranty and property risks offered through the company's distribution partners. His appointment follows a period of strong growth in the company's Credit Protection business.

Based in London, Ian joins Lumos from Alvarez & Marsal, where he was Head of Global Specialty & Commercial Insurance, developing the firm's specialty and commercial insurance client relationships and partnerships across the sector.

Before Alvarez & Marsal, Ian spent nearly a decade at EY, most recently as Partner in the Specialty practice. At EY, he was a founder and board director of Insurwave, a digital and AI platform connecting specialty marine and aviation clients with insurers, part of a career focused on the digitalization of the insurance markets.

For 45 years, Lumos has served banks, credit unions, and specialty lenders with credit life, health, and property insurance. Under the Lumos brand, it supports partners across three platforms: Credit Protection, Specialty Property & Casualty, and Life & Health. Ian's appointment marks a deliberate investment in the Property & Casualty platform, where Lumos sees growing partner demand for disciplined carrier capacity.

"Our credit protection business is growing, and Property & Casualty and specialty lines are the next deliberate step. Ian has spent his career helping to build specialty businesses from the ground up at leading international and advisory firms," said Vince Bodnar, President, Lumos Insurance. "We're bringing that experience onto our carrier platform so we can move faster and deliver for our partners."

The appointment also reflects Hoplon Capital's continued investment in building out its insurance platform.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ian to Lumos Insurance and Hoplon," said Robert Arsov, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hoplon Capital, Lumos' parent company. "Ian's experience building specialty and commercial insurance businesses is well-aligned with our efforts to expand our property and casualty offerings and our global footprint."

"Lumos has a significant 45-year history serving over 1,500 partners in the US and it has an important role to play as it invests in its platform and technologies to build a property and casualty business our current and future business partners can rely on," Ian said. "I've spent my career helping firms stand up new specialty businesses and creating digital solutions and doing that inside a rated carrier with 45 years of underwriting discipline behind it is a rare opportunity."

About Lumos Insurance

Lumos Insurance is an insurance holding company with a 45-year history built on serving banks, lending institutions, and their customers through its 49-state-licensed property-casualty insurer (Plateau Casualty Ins. Co.) and 48-state-licensed life and health insurer (Plateau Ins. Co.). Rated A- (Excellent) by AM Best and Tennessee-domiciled, Lumos Insurance and its carriers are actively expanding into new lines of business through both innovative proprietary insurance products and partnerships with market-leading underwriters.

About Hoplon Capital

Hoplon Capital is a financial services holding company. Through its integrated business units, Hoplon aims to enable investors in achieving excess risk-adjusted returns and to assist corporate clients in accomplishing their strategic and financial goals with innovative structured financing, first-rate advisory, and transformative insurance solutions. For more information on Hoplon, please visit www.hoploncapital.com.

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