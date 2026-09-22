Arbor Day Foundation Podcast Features Associated Press Global Climate and Environmental News Director in Latest Episode

"Unearthing Optimism" podcast explores hope, nature, and the future of the planet

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Arbor Day Foundation

Peter Prengaman, Global Climate and Environmental News Director of the Associated Press (AP) joins the Arbor Day Foundation in episode 9 of its podcast, "Unearthing Optimism." Over the course of his career, Prengaman has reported from more than 15 countries across the world. Now, he and his team are bringing global environmental challenges into sharper focus for millions of readers.

In a conversation with CEO and host Dan Lambe, Prengaman shares how environmental journalism can help inform a new understanding of people and the planet.

"Peter has a talent for making the global feel personal. In this episode, he connects the dots in ways that help listeners see the human impact of environmental challenges and the possibilities for progress," said Lambe. "In a time when it's easy to feel overcome by the problems facing the planet, this podcast is a way for people to embrace optimism. We're grateful for the many listeners who are joining us on this journey."

"Unearthing Optimism" is a new kind of climate conversation, featuring a series of influential and trusted voices shaping culture, science, and how we understand our changing world. It's available to stream or download on all major podcasting platforms including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Amazon Music.

The podcast is produced in part by the Arbor Day Foundation, the world's largest tree planting nonprofit. Since its founding in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation has helped to plant more than 500 million trees.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

The Arbor Day Foundation is a global nonprofit inspiring people to plant, nurture, and celebrate trees. They foster a growing community of more than 1 million leaders, innovators, planters, and supporters united by their bold belief that a more hopeful future can be shaped through the power of trees. For more than 50 years, they've answered critical need with action, planting more than half a billion trees alongside their partners.

And this is only the beginning.??

The Arbor Day Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit pursuing a future where all life flourishes through the power of trees. Learn more at arborday.org.

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Arbor Day Foundation

Find more stories and multimedia from Arbor Day Foundation at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/arbor-day-foundation-podcast-features-associated-press-global-cl-1225286