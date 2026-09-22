Why the Company believes its most durable advantage is the data only it has

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - OCAL Financial Inc. (TSXV: OCAL) ("OCAL" or the "Company") today described the proprietary knowledge base at the core of its platform, and why the Company treats it as its most durable competitive advantage.

Every business that uses AI faces the same uncomfortable truth: the tools are available to everyone. The models improve every quarter, the software can be licensed by any competitor, and none of it, on its own, is an advantage. What cannot be licensed is the data a company has earned by operating. That is what OCAL's knowledge base is.

The knowledge base is the accumulated record of years of funding vehicle deals, end to end. It holds what OCAL has learned about which customer profiles convert and which files succeed with which lenders. It holds sourcing and pricing history from more than 1,250 funded deals: what a given model, year and condition actually costs, and what it actually sells for. It holds the patterns of the customer journey itself, from the first scripted, disclosed and logged conversation through approval, delivery and the repeat or referral that often follows. None of that came from a vendor. All of it came from doing the work.

This is what OCAL's AI runs on. The conversational agents that engage customers are grounded in the knowledge base, so they speak from OCAL's real process rather than generic sales scripts. The credit and lender-routing engine draws on it to match each file to the lender most likely to approve it. Sourcing draws on it to know what to pay for a vehicle before bidding. And because every new deal flows through the same platform, every deal makes the knowledge base richer and the next decision a little better.

The asset exists because of a discipline that started early. From the beginning, OCAL built its operations so that every deal runs through one platform and nothing important lives in a filing cabinet or a spreadsheet on someone's laptop. Calls are logged, decisions are recorded, outcomes are tied back to the choices that produced them, and CBIS holds it all as a single source of truth. That discipline is easy to describe and hard to retrofit: a competitor that has operated for years on scattered systems cannot simply decide to have clean, connected, decision-ready history. It has to be earned one deal at a time, which is exactly how OCAL earned it.

For investors, the point is defensibility. OCAL's advantage does not rest on a patent portfolio or on access to tools others cannot buy. It rests on an asset that grows automatically as the business operates, that competitors cannot purchase at any price, and that compounds: the more OCAL funds, the smarter the platform gets, and the smarter the platform gets, the more OCAL funds. A new entrant with identical software would still start from zero data.

The knowledge base also travels. When OCAL enters a new market, the platform arrives already knowing what a funded deal looks like: how to qualify a customer, structure a file and price a vehicle. Local lenders and local patterns get layered on top, but the Company never starts from scratch, which is a large part of why OCAL believes its model can expand efficiently.

An asset like this also has to be handled responsibly. OCAL manages customer information in accordance with applicable privacy laws, and the knowledge base is about patterns, not exposure: what the platform learns is how deals succeed, applied in aggregate to make the next customer's experience better. Interactions are scripted, disclosed and logged, and the same audit trail that satisfies lenders and regulators governs how the Company's data is used.

A concrete way to understand the knowledge base is what it already knows. It reflects which lenders approve which customer profiles and on what structures, how vehicle selection changes the odds and economics of an approval, when and how follow-up actually converts an inquiry into an application, and how demand shifts by season and by region. Every funded deal adds to it. New team members and AI agents inherit that accumulated judgment on day one instead of relearning it, which is why OCAL treats the knowledge base, not any single application, as the durable asset. A competitor can license similar software; it cannot license OCAL's operating history.

"Anyone can rent the same AI tools we use. Nobody can rent our data," said Mehdi Moghareh, Chief Executive Officer of OCAL. "Every deal we have ever funded taught this platform something, and every deal we fund tomorrow will teach it more. That is the asset we protect most carefully, and it is the reason our AI works for our business specifically instead of in general."

About OCAL

OCAL Financial Inc. is an asset-light, AI-native virtual automotive dealership and vehicle-finance platform. Operating remotely and licensed in British Columbia and Alberta, OCAL moves customers from application to approval, vehicle matching, digital contracting and delivery in a single workflow. Rather than carrying owned inventory, OCAL sources each vehicle only after a customer is approved, drawing on the OPENLANE auction network and select partners. OCAL earns revenue from vehicle sales and related finance and protection products, and does not hold consumer loans or assume credit-default risk. Its technology stack, which includes workflow orchestration, a lender-routing credit-intelligence system, voice AI, and a centralized business-intelligence system, is built specifically for automotive transactions.

To learn more about OCAL, visit www.ocalfinancial.ca.

Cautionary Notes

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and includes information regarding: the Company's business plans and technology development; plans to expand into various provinces and, over time, into the United States; and, where applicable, proposed acquisitions and related appointments. To develop the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the Company to execute and achieve its business objectives. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; changes in general economic, business and political conditions; changes in applicable laws and regulations; compliance with extensive government regulation; reliance on key and qualified personnel; risks associated with the technology industry in general; and the risk factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the filing statement of the Company available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

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