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PR Newswire
22.09.2026 14:54 Uhr
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Mrs Elswood Celebrates Gherkins at The Great Gherkin Soirée

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mrs Elswood, UK's #1 gherkin brand, hosted The Great Gherkin Soirée at The Sterling bar, in The Gherkin, London, an afternoon dedicated entirely to the nation's favourite pickle.

Over 40 guests from media, food and cultural influencers, along with brand stakeholders, gathered within the iconic curves of The Gherkin. True to its invitation, which promised "an afternoon of bold flavours, good company & served with a side of glamour", the event turned a City of London landmark into a playful ode to the gherkin.

Guests enjoyed a menu built entirely around Mrs Elswood's range, with small plates and mains each finding their own way to showcase the gherkin. A bespoke cocktail menu proved the gherkin's "punch" works just as well in a drink as on a plate. Addressing guests, Mat Moyes, Marketing Controller at Mrs Elswood, spoke about the brand's journey from a 1947 boutique business to UK's number one gherkin brand, and its mission to bring gherkins to every household:

"Despite the growing popularity of the humble gherkin, our headroom for growth is massive, with only 1 in 4 households currently buying gherkins as part of their regular shop. Overlay this with consumer megatrends around health and sustainability (eg, preserving and pickling summer crop) - and pickled vegetables look set to play a much larger role in our diets. This leaves Mrs Elswood a clear mission; to encourage shoppers to put some PUNCH in their lunch"

Research shows sandwiches remain Brits' top use for gherkins, with 27% used to elevate sandwiches1, followed by burgers and salads; though gherkins also feature in hot dogs, pizzas, pies, pasties and a simple pairing with cheese and crackers.

The soirée formed part of a wider campaign that saw Mrs Elswood take over Tube car panels across the London Underground with its "Put Some PUNCH in Your Lunch" message, turning everyday commutes into moments of gherkin appreciation.

For more information about Mrs Elswood and its range of gherkins, visit www.mrselswood.com or find Mrs Elswood in the pickle aisle of all major UK supermarkets.

1 Kantar, 52WE February 2025.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mrs-elswood-celebrates-gherkins-at-the-great-gherkin-soiree-302886175.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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