New York Stock Exchange: Handshake Unveils AI Skills Studio for Job Seekers: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 22nd

Handshake unveils latest offering to build practical AI skills. AI Skills Studio offers personalized, project-based 'missions,' in which job seekers work with AI tools used by practitioners. John Stull, COO + President of Handshake will join NYSE Live to discuss which AI skills employers are seeking in job candidates.

Gatik CEO Gautam Narang to join NYSE Live after Series D funding. The company says the capital will allow it to expand its efforts around high-frequency regional routes that connect distribution centers and stores. Gatik says it has completed more than 85,000 fully driverless orders to-date.

Global X NYSE 100 ETF gained more than 2.7% on Monday. Optimism surrounding Meta's Muse AI agent led the tech giant's shares to jump by more than 11% during Monday's session. AMD shares jumped by nearly 10%, with the company hitting a $1 trillion market cap for the first time ever.



Opening Bell

ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) celebrates the future of intelligent electrification

Closing Bell

H.E. Luís Montenegro, Prime Minister of Portugal, Rings The Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

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