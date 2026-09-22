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PR Newswire
22.09.2026 15:00 Uhr
124 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: Handshake Unveils AI Skills Studio for Job Seekers: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 22nd

  • Handshake unveils latest offering to build practical AI skills.
    • AI Skills Studio offers personalized, project-based 'missions,' in which job seekers work with AI tools used by practitioners.
    • John Stull, COO + President of Handshake will join NYSE Live to discuss which AI skills employers are seeking in job candidates.
  • Gatik CEO Gautam Narang to join NYSE Live after Series D funding.
    • The company says the capital will allow it to expand its efforts around high-frequency regional routes that connect distribution centers and stores.
    • Gatik says it has completed more than 85,000 fully driverless orders to-date.
  • Global X NYSE 100 ETF gained more than 2.7% on Monday.
    • Optimism surrounding Meta's Muse AI agent led the tech giant's shares to jump by more than 11% during Monday's session.
    • AMD shares jumped by nearly 10%, with the company hitting a $1 trillion market cap for the first time ever.

Opening Bell
ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) celebrates the future of intelligent electrification

Closing Bell
H.E. Luís Montenegro, Prime Minister of Portugal, Rings The Closing Bell

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/handshake-unveils-ai-skills-studio-for-job-seekers-nyse-content-update-302886172.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.