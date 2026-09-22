Qumis Expands Executive Leadership Team to Accelerate Growth

Experienced insurtech and technology leaders join Qumis to scale its proven coverage intelligence platform and customer impact

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Qumis , the coverage intelligence platform for commercial property & casualty insurance, today announced the appointments of Jared Williams as Head of Sales and Lynn Black as Head of Customer Experience, strengthening its executive team as the company continues to grow.

In their respective roles, Williams will lead Qumis' go-to-market and revenue strategy, while Black will oversee the end-to-end customer experience. Together, they will help Qumis continue delivering expert-built, frontier agentic AI while prioritizing the customers that have shaped the platform from the beginning.

"Jared and Lynn share our belief that doing right by the customer is at the core of what we do," said Dan Schuleman , Esq., Co-founder and CEO of Qumis. "Both bring a solid understanding of what it takes to help organizations adopt new technology, realize its value, and seamlessly integrate it into their workflows. Together, they will help us build the teams, relationships, and customer-centered culture we need to scale while keeping the people we serve top of mind."

Williams brings more than 15 years of experience working with early-stage and hyper-growth companies to Qumis. Most recently, he served as Executive Director at a cybersecurity startup that was acquired by Mimecast and was among Goldman Sachs' earliest-stage investments. His experience spans sales, solutions engineering, customer success, product and other technology functions, giving him a broad perspective on the buyer journey and lifecycle beyond the initial sale.

"It isn't common to see the level of customer excitement, product-market fit, and maturity that Qumis has at this stage," said Jared Williams. "I've had the opportunity to hear directly from customers how much they value the product and the impact it's having on their work. The combination of strong product, passionate customers, and an experienced team that understands the industry made joining the company a no-brainer for me. I have no doubt Qumis has what it takes to define this category and I'm excited to be a part of it."

Black joins Qumis with extensive experience building and scaling customer success organizations at high-growth technology and insurtech companies. She was an early hire at Federato, where she worked closely with the founding team and, as Customer Success Director, helped build and scale its customer success organization during a period of significant growth. Throughout her career, Black has worked closely with large, complex insurance organizations and enterprise customers, with expertise spanning customer experience strategy, adoption, retention, expansion, executive engagement and team development. She is also an angel investor and has served on multiple startup boards.

"I've seen firsthand what it takes for emerging technology to gain traction in insurance," said Lynn Black. "Qumis has all the key ingredients - a sophisticated product built with deep insurance expertise, strong customer momentum and a team that has stayed close to the people using it. What excites me most is the opportunity ahead - to deepen our partnerships with customers, help them unlock more value from Qumis and scale that impact across their organizations."

The appointments come on the heels of Qumis' recent launch of its certified AI agents, which expand its coverage intelligence platform with a team of specialized agents built to work across 16 lines of commercial insurance coverage. To learn more, visit qumis.com .

About Qumis

Qumis is the Coverage Intelligence platform for commercial property & casualty insurance. Built by licensed coverage attorneys and AI experts, Qumis puts a team of certified, attorney-grade agents to work for brokers, carriers, MGAs, TPAs, and law firms - reasoning about what coverage actually means and returning finished, cited, on-brand work, from renewal strategies to claim analyses. Unlike workflow automation that moves documents without understanding them, Qumis understands coverage - and gets smarter the more a firm uses it. Qumis is trusted by five of the 15 largest U.S. insurance brokers, leading specialty carriers, and top law firms, and is headquartered in Chicago. Learn more at qumis.com .

Qumis provides coverage intelligence and analysis tools. Qumis output does not constitute legal advice; users should consult qualified legal counsel for formal legal opinions.

Media Contact:

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Qumis

Qumis@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Qumis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/qumis-expands-executive-leadership-team-to-accelerate-growth-1224722