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ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
122 Leser
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Medical Components Specialist, Inc.: MCS Accelerates Catheter Manufacturing with QuickShip PTFE Glass Mandrels

MCS has recently expanded its Quick Ship Program product line to include over 500 different sizes of precision-ground mandrels in stock and ready to ship the next business day.

BELLINGHAM, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / As material sciences continue to advance, bringing innovations to the medical device industry, Medical Components Specialists (MCS) is at the forefront of the latest materials as they shape the way products are manufactured. For decades, PTFE was an excellent material known for its durability, biocompatibility, and chemical resistance. Now, PTFE glass-filled mandrels are rivaling traditional stainless steel.

Unlike stainless steel, PTFE glass doesn't shed or flake, leaving behind potentially harmful contaminants; it offers shorter lead times and reduced manufacturing costs, facilitates smooth extraction due to lubricious properties, and can withstand temperatures up to 500ºF. Together, these qualities result in a highly durable and economical material that is well-suited for catheter applications.

MCS has recently expanded its Quick Ship Program product line to include over 500 different sizes of precision-ground mandrels in stock and ready to ship the next business day. Custom mandrels ship within seven days. Mandrels are available in a variety of sizes and configurations, such as multi-lumen, tapers, hollow-tubed, grooved, and more.

In addition, MCS brings more than six decades of precision grinding and finishing experience. Medical device OEMs around the country have grown to rely on the company for high-quality and exceptional value that allows them to bring products to the market at unprecedented speed without lengthy supply chain bottlenecks.

MCS is further expanding its manufacturing capabilities with a new production facility in Costa Rica opening this year. The operation will provide the capacity to support higher production volumes while helping MCS remain highly competitive in the global medical device market.

To learn more about MCS PTFE glass-filled mandrels, reach out to MCS today or visit us online.

Contacts:
Grant Niewinski
Director of Business Development
gniewinski@medicalcomponentspecialists.com
312-607-5589

SOURCE: Medical Components Specialist, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mcs-accelerates-catheter-manufacturing-with-quickship-ptfe-glass-mand-1224835

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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