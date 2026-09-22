Numeric Launches Financial Data Platform, the ERP Replacement Built for the Agent Era

The robust platform stores far more context than journal entries, giving finance teams a foundation built for AI rather than one retrofitted for it.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Today, Numeric announced the launch of the Financial Data Platform (FDP), an ERP replacement built for enterprise companies with complex accounting. The platform is built on a simple idea: the general ledger has too little context to be effective in the AI era. If you rebuild the system to preserve context, you suddenly remove the ceiling on automation, rich reporting, and agents.

Historically, general ledgers were built to do one job well: produce GAAP-compliant financial statements. To do it, they compress a business event into debits, credits, memo lines and a handful of fields, discarding the context around the transaction. That structure dates to the era of paper ledgers, and it has survived intact through every generation of software built on top of it.

"I view 'AI-native ERPs' largely as inheriting the prior generation of infrastructure, but with AI features bolted on. Same house, new paint," said Parker Gilbert, CEO of Numeric. "We think a bigger rethink is required. You should instead have one platform for all of finance that starts by reflecting the way the business transacts, enables teams to transform their data, and automates the creation of accounting records."

The Financial Data Platform is the first system to update accounting architecture for the age of agents. It stores each business event as a complete record instead, retaining the original source document and its metadata, with debits and credits as one projection of that record rather than the record itself. The result is closer to a data warehouse with accounting logic than a typical ERP.

"Numeric is an operating engine. It's not a legacy ERP system, it's not accounting software; it takes data from every operating platform your business uses and turns it into day-to-day accounting that's flexible and easy to configure, by any accountant," said current customer Asia McKnight, Controller at Built.

For finance teams, this new architecture changes what a month looks like:

A close measured in hours, not weeks. Records arrive carrying enough context to be routed to the correct accounting treatment. Accountants define the rules once and review the exceptions, instead of booking the same journal entries every period.

Records arrive carrying enough context to be routed to the correct accounting treatment. Accountants define the rules once and review the exceptions, instead of booking the same journal entries every period. Answers at the speed of the question. Detail is queryable without exporting into a separate FP&A stack: making effortless asks to drill into the incremental software and hardware cost of another engineer, understand revenue by customer and product line pivoted by region, or project department costs after a reorg.

Detail is queryable without exporting into a separate FP&A stack: making effortless asks to drill into the incremental software and hardware cost of another engineer, understand revenue by customer and product line pivoted by region, or project department costs after a reorg. A foundation AI can actually reason on. The platform is built for finance engineers: accountants who build systems that do the accounting, not accountants who do it by hand. Background agents, applications, and custom ledgers with hardcoded audit trails are a prompt away, possible due to complete context rather than summarized entries.

Switching ERPs is typically a rip-and-replace 6-month+ ordeal. The Financial Data Platform can be deployed module by module instead - for the hundreds of NetSuite companies already on Numeric, that means solving the hardest accounting challenges first while still posting back to NetSuite, until they're ready for a full transition.

More information is available at numeric.io/financial-data-platform.

About Numeric

Numeric is the data platform finance teams run on, from close management and order-to-cash to a full ERP replacement. By rearchitecting how accounting is done, Numeric eliminates recurring work and creates a context-rich, AI-ready foundation for better business decisions.

Media Contact

Mike Wehner

Notably PR

mike@notablypr.com

SOURCE: Numeric

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/numeric-launches-financial-data-platform-the-erp-replacement-built-f-1224957