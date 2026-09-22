meshIQ Launches AgentIQ as an Autonomous Trust Layer to Help Enterprises Govern AI Agents

The company brings 25 years of governance expertise to help organizations gain greater visibility and control over their agentic operations

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / meshIQ , a leader in unified infrastructure management, visibility, and tracking, today announced AgentIQ, a new solution that provides real-time governance for AI agents operating across enterprises. Designed for AI and governance leaders across highly regulated sectors, AgentIQ lives inside agents' execution flow, giving organizations visibility into, and control over, agent actions across different agentic frameworks. The solution discovers every agent running in the enterprise, controls what actions each can take, and maintains a complete audit record.

As enterprises deploy and run agents autonomously, a new operational risk layer has emerged that must be monitored and managed: AI agents introduce nondeterministic behavior and make decisions independently across platforms. Enterprises run on traffic they can't see, including messages between systems and now actions taken by AI agents, making visibility into that activity crucial to maintaining control.

Unlike tools that sit outside an agent's execution path, AgentIQ provides in-flow governance from within the agent's execution loop, allowing for real-time intervention as actions happen. Its SDK operates within the agent's reasoning path, where it can apply policies and stop an individual agent mid-execution. AgentIQ dynamically determines whether to allow, escalate, or deny an action based on its runtime parameters, so agents can still act independently as appropriate.

"Enterprises are already deploying hundreds of AI agents, but many of them don't have the guardrails in place to support autonomous operations at scale," said Greg DeaKyne, Vice President of Product Management at meshIQ. "AgentIQ provides the essential oversight organizations need to govern agents and stop risky actions, so governance can function as an enabler of speed rather than slowing it down."

As industry leaders debate the current pace of AI development, AgentIQ gives enterprises the ability to embed guardrails into agentic AI without curtailing innovation. It serves as the control plane across every message, every migration, and every agent, allowing enterprises to observe, govern and act on activity in real time rather than after the fact.

"For 25 years, meshIQ has built and applied a proven governance model across the infrastructure and data integration layer, managing the message flows that connect complex enterprise environments," said Navdeep Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer of meshIQ. "AI agents require that same visibility, governance, and control, so we're extending our longstanding expertise on 'data in motion' to govern how agents interact with other agents, data, LLMs and external systems. This puts us in a unique position to help organizations manage agentic operations effectively."

Looking ahead, meshIQ is also set to launch meshIQ AI Agent in Q4 2026. meshIQ AI Agent diagnoses issues across IBM MQ, Kafka, TIBCO, Solace, RabbitMQ, and ActiveMQ and provides one conversational interface across every infrastructure platform enterprises already run. Together, these solutions expand meshIQ's AI capabilities across infrastructure operations and the governance of autonomous agents.

To learn more about AgentIQ, visit https://www.meshiq.com/products/agentiq/

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About meshIQ:

Trusted by some of the world's largest enterprises, meshIQ provides the visibility, governance, and control to move business-critical data and operate, modernize, and evolve complex enterprise environments. For 25 years, meshIQ has provided management, observability, tracking, automation, and governance across complex middleware environments, helping organizations operate and modernize messaging and streaming technologies across cloud and on-premises infrastructure. meshIQ now applies that same expertise to AI-assisted middleware operations, AI-accelerated modernization, and the in-flow governance of autonomous agents.

SOURCE: meshIQ

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/meshiq-launches-agentiqtm-as-an-autonomous-trust-layer-to-help-en-1225126