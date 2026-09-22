Clear Capital's Enhanced Rental AVM Gives Lenders an Accurate Alternative to the Traditional Appraisal Rent Schedule for Rental Income Analysis

New model enhancements expand coverage by over 10%, improve accuracy, enable hundreds in cost savings, and reduce wait times compared to manual rental analysis

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Clear Capital , the national real estate valuation technology company, today launched the latest enhancements to its automated valuation model, Rental AVM , giving lenders an instant alternative to the traditional Single-Family Comparable Rent Schedule (Form 1007) and manual rent analysis for lending decisions. Where a Form 1007 or full appraisal can cost hundreds of dollars and take up to five days to complete, Rental AVM returns a market rent estimate and comparables in less than a second, backed by ranked comparable rental properties and a confidence score on every order.

Today, confirming a property's rental income can mean ordering an appraiser-completed rent schedule or manually pulling together rent estimates from public listing sites, adding time and cost to the lending process. Rental AVM removes those barriers, providing an instant and accurate market rent estimate that has been benchmarked directly against appraiser-completed rental addendum; recent testing with top lenders showed Rental AVM's estimates landing significantly closer to actual leased values than traditional estimates.

Additionally, Clear Capital's ongoing addition of hard-to-source rental data has increased Rental AVM's coverage by more than 10%, to 105M properties nationwide, widening the model into new geographies while improving performance in the markets it currently serves.

"Rental AVM gives lenders a consistent, model-governed rent estimate they can act on immediately, whether they're qualifying a loan, underwriting a file, or evaluating a portfolio," said Erica Vigen, Product Director, Analytics at Clear Capital. "By providing certainty upfront for the borrower, Rental AVM enables loan officers and brokers to close more deals, quickly and confidently."

That speed and certainty helps loan officers and brokers evaluate rental income potential earlier in the transaction, supporting prequalification and preapproval workflows. Rental AVM also supports rental income analysis for non-primary residences and DSCR loan prequalification, as well as rent-pricing and portfolio use cases for property managers and investors.

"Lenders shouldn't have to choose between efficiency and reliability when analyzing rental income for single family properties," said Kenon Chen, EVP of Strategy and Growth for Clear Capital. "Rental AVM gives lenders a rent estimate they can stand behind, combining the speed of an automated model with the comparable rental data and confidence signals lenders need to make accurate decisions without slowing down the loan."

To learn more about Rental AVM or access a sample, visit www.clearcapital.com/rentalavm .

About Clear Capital

Clear Capital is a national real estate analytics, data solutions and valuation technology company with a simple purpose: to build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of nearly every U.S. property through our AI-driven analytics, data solutions, valuation services and automated appraisal review platforms. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes - is embodied by our team members across our brands and has remained steadfast in this pursuit since our first order in 2001.

For more information, please visit www.clearcapital.com .

Media Contact:

Nicole Lombardo

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Clear Capital

clearcapital@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Clear Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/clear-capitals-enhanced-rental-avm-gives-lenders-an-accurate-alt-1225165