Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Announces Six New Additions to the Team - Amy Rice, Jimmy Sourbeer, Dan Lisowski, Brendan Kang, Aidan Osterman, and Cole Sathngam

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / Pacific Avenue Capital Partners ("Pacific Avenue"), a global private equity firm focused on corporate carve-outs and other complex transactions in the middle market, today announced the addition of Amy Rice as Chief Operating Officer and four additions to its investment team - Jimmy Sourbeer as Principal, Dan Lisowski as Vice President, and Brendan Kang and Aidan Osterman as Associates. Pacific Avenue also announced the addition of Cole Sathngam as an Associate Software Engineer to its growing four person artificial intelligence team, reflecting the continued expansion of the firm's AI capabilities across all functions.

Amy Rice joins the firm as Chief Operating Officer. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Ms. Rice spent 17 years at Oaktree Capital Management, most recently as Managing Director, Capital Solutions, and previously as Managing Director, Fund COO of the Special Situations Group. Earlier in her career, Ms. Rice was an Associate at Lindsay Goldberg and an Analyst in Leveraged Finance at Deutsche Bank. Ms. Rice holds an M.B.A. from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an A.B. in Biology from Harvard College.

"As Pacific Avenue continues to scale, adding to our operational leadership is essential to growing effectively. Amy Rice's deep experience makes her an excellent addition to the team and fills a key need as Chief Operating Officer which will allow us to scale faster."

- Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue

Jimmy Sourbeer joins the firm as a Principal. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Mr. Sourbeer served as a Principal at SAIGroup, where he focused on carve-out investments in software, data, and tech-enabled services businesses. Before SAIGroup, Mr. Sourbeer was an investment professional at Resurgens Technology Partners and began his career in investment banking. Mr. Sourbeer holds an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.A. in Economics from Northwestern University.

"Pacific Avenue strives to be a trusted solutions provider for corporate sellers navigating complex situations across all industries. Prior to adding Jimmy, we lacked the necessary sector depth in technology where substantial opportunity exists to apply our carve-out and operational expertise. Jimmy will lead efforts in the technology sector for Pacific Avenue enhancing our sector depth as we continue to grow the Pacific Avenue platform."

- Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue

Dan Lisowski joins the firm as a Vice President. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Mr. Lisowski was a Vice President at Kingswood Capital Management and previously served as an Associate at Alvarez & Marsal Capital. Earlier in his career, Mr. Lisowski was an Investment Banking Associate and Analyst in the Power, Energy & Infrastructure Group at Lazard. Mr. Lisowski holds an M.B.A. from Columbia Business School and a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from Lehigh University.

Brendan Kang joins the firm as an Associate. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Mr. Kang was an Investment Banking Analyst at Houlihan Lokey. Mr. Kang graduated with a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Aidan Osterman joins the firm as an Associate. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Mr. Osterman was an Investment Banking Analyst at Guggenheim Partners. Mr. Osterman graduated with a B.B.A. in Finance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Cole Sathngam joins the firm as an Associate Software Engineer, adding to Pacific Avenue's growing artificial intelligence team. Prior to joining Pacific Avenue, Mr. Sathngam was a Software Developer at Dalmore Technology. Mr. Sathngam graduated with a B.S. in Kinesiology and Exercise Science from the University of Central Florida.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dan, Brendan, Aidan, and Cole to Pacific Avenue. Each of them are talented professionals that will further enhance our ability to execute complex transactions with corporate sellers. Each addition team member brings enhanced capabilities and further scale. We are excited to have each of them join and support our growth."

- Chris Sznewajs, Founder and Managing Partner of Pacific Avenue

About Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

Pacific Avenue Capital Partners is a global private equity firm, headquartered in Los Angeles with an office in Paris, France. The firm is focused on corporate divestitures and other complex situations in the middle market. Pacific Avenue has extensive M&A and operations experience, allowing the firm to navigate complex transactions and unlock value through operational improvement, capital investment, and accelerated growth. Pacific Avenue takes a collaborative approach in partnering with strong management teams to drive lasting and strategic change while assisting businesses in reaching their full potential. Pacific Avenue has more than $4.9 billion of Assets Under Management (AUM) as of June 30, 2026. For more information, please visit www.pacificavenuecapital.com.

PACP Ops Mgmt Co, LLC ("PACP Ops") is a Pacific Avenue-exclusive consulting firm that is wholly-owned by Pacific Avenue Capital Partners, LLC and affiliated with Pacific Avenue Capital Partners Management Company LLC. PACP Ops assists Pacific Avenue in areas of due diligence and in portfolio company operations and other initiatives. PACP Ops (and indirectly its employees) receives fees from Pacific Avenue portfolio companies, which do not reduce or otherwise offset the management fee paid by funds managed by Pacific Avenue. Employees joining PACP Ops include Amy Rice and Cole Sathngam.

Contact:

Chris Baddon

Managing Director, Head of Business Development

cbaddon@pacificavenuecapital.com

SOURCE: Pacific Avenue Capital Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pacific-avenue-capital-partners-announces-six-new-additions-to-the-t-1225207