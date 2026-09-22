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ACCESS Newswire
22.09.2026 15:02 Uhr
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TailorMed CEO Srulik Dvorsky to Lead Panel Session at NASP InSPire 2026

Discussion Will Explore AI-Enabled Patient Automation Services in Specialty Pharmacies

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 22, 2026 / TailorMed, a medication solution platform, announced that Srulik Dvorsky, its co-founder and chief executive officer, will moderate a panel session discussing the implementation of AI-enabled automated patient service solutions during the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) InSPire 2026 conference. The event will take place September 22-25, 2026, at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. Dvorsky's session, "Automating the Patient Journey: How Specialty Pharmacies are Using Artificial Intelligence to Scale," will take place on September 23, 2026 at 11 a.m. E.T.

The session will examine how specialty pharmacies can address the growing challenge of managing increasingly complex, time-sensitive patient needs such as benefits access, financial assistance enrollment, and ongoing adherence monitoring, and explore how AI has become a powerful tool to help specialty pharmacies manage workflows and better support patients throughout the medication journey.

Joining Dvorsky is a panel of specialty pharmacy leaders, including David Mitchell, assistant chief pharmacy officer for specialty pharmacy, UC Davis Health; Tina Benkendorfer, PharmD, chief operating officer and chief compliance officer, KabaFusion; and Jennifer Copple, PharmD, MBA, director of pharmacy infusion and patient assistance programs, Bon Secours Mercy Health.

The panel will explore how AI and automation tools can help specialty pharmacies reduce time-sensitive tasks, and will share real-world experiences of how AI-enabled patient services can streamline workflows and strengthen the role of pharmacists and technicians. The panel will also discuss how, by automating high-volume, rule-based tasks, technologies can free pharmacy teams to focus their expertise where it matters most, enabling more targeted interventions and engagement with patients.

"Managing patient services continues to grow in complexity, causing administrative strain on specialty pharmacies, and stretching traditional staffing models beyond their capacity. As pharmacists and technicians struggle to keep up with time-sensitive tasks, patient support can be delayed or missed, increasing the risk of treatment disruption or abandonment," explained Dvorsky. "The goal of the session is to educate the attendees on how AI can automate workflows that complement the human interaction that remains essential to specialty pharmacy care."

About TailorMed
TailorMed is the medication success platform removing every barrier across the patient medication journey, from access and affordability through adherence and ongoing care. Through a connected network spanning 945+ hospitals, 4,700+ clinics, 3,100+ pharmacies, 100+ life sciences programs, and 6,000+ support programs, TailorMed reaches 75 million patients and has secured more than $7.4 billion in financial assistance since 2020. TailorMed's platform connects providers, pharmacies, patients, and life sciences companies through one coordinated infrastructure designed to reach every patient at every step of their medication journey. Learn more at tailormed.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Martin
jenm@tailormed.co

PR Contact:

Glenn Goldberg
Parallel Communications Group
+1 516 776-3282
X: @Parallel_PR
LinkedIn
ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: TailorMed



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/tailormed-ceo-srulik-dvorsky-to-lead-panel-session-at-nasp-inspire-20-1225225

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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