Accomplished Winnipeg business leader joins the city's first professional women's soccer club ahead of its inaugural 2027 season.

Winnipeg, Manitoba--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Winnipeg's Northern Super League (NSL) club today announces the appointment of Dayna Spiring as Club President, adding one of Manitoba's most accomplished business leaders to the organization's executive team ahead of its inaugural 2027 season.

Dayna Spiring, Club President

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A proud Winnipegger with extensive experience spanning business, economic development and community leadership, Spiring will oversee the club's business operations and help lead its growth as Winnipeg prepares to welcome its first professional women's soccer team.

Spiring joins a leadership group that includes Canadian soccer icon Desiree Scott, Co-Founder and Vice President, Community & Player Experience, and Rob Gale, Co-Founder and Chief Sporting Officer. Together, the group will build a club designed to compete at the highest level while creating a distinctly Winnipeg experience for players, supporters and the broader community.

"Dayna is exactly the kind of leader we envisioned helping build this club," said Christina Litz, President of the Northern Super League. "She understands Winnipeg, she understands business, and she knows what it takes to build organizations that bring people together. As we prepare for Winnipeg's first season in 2027, her experience, leadership and deep connection to this community will be invaluable."

Spiring brings a proven record of business and community leadership. She previously served as President and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, where she led efforts to attract investment, talent, tourism and major events to the city and championed Winnipeg on the national and international stage.

In 2016, Spiring became one of the first women to serve on the Canadian Football League's Board of Governors. In 2019, she became the first woman to serve as Chair of the Winnipeg Football Club Board of Directors. That same year, following the Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Grey Cup championship, Spiring became the first woman to have her name engraved on the Grey Cup. During her tenure as Chair, the Blue Bombers captured back-to-back Grey Cup championships in 2019 and 2021.

"It was going to take something pretty special to bring me back into a full-time role, and this is exactly that," said Spiring. "There is something pretty magical about building a professional team, let alone the first professional women's team, from the ground up and doing something that has never been done in our city. There are very few glass ceilings left to break, and I'm incredibly excited to be part of breaking this one. Winnipeg has always been a city that rallies around big ideas, and I can't wait to see this community come together around this club."

Building Winnipeg's Club

Winnipeg was officially awarded the Northern Super League's seventh franchise in July 2026, marking the league's first expansion and bringing the first professional women's soccer to Manitoba beginning with the 2027 season.

Since then, the club has continued to build the foundation for its inaugural campaign, including announcing plans for a new modular stadium at the Ralph Cantafio Soccer Complex.

As President, Spiring's vision and strategy will support commercial growth, partnerships, community and stakeholder relationships and the development of an organization built for long-term success in Winnipeg.

Working alongside Scott and Gale, Spiring will also play a central role in establishing the culture and identity of a club committed to creating opportunities for women both on and off the pitch.

Further details regarding the club's official branding, coaching, and stadium partnerships will be shared in future updates.

About Dayna Spiring

Dayna Spiring is an accomplished Winnipeg business leader who previously served as President and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg, where she provided strategic leadership and was a driving force in positioning Winnipeg as a compelling destination for business, investment and tourism.

A University of Manitoba graduate with degrees in law and political science, Spiring was the first woman to Chair the Winnipeg Football Club Board of Directors, the first woman to have her name engraved on the Grey Cup and only the second woman to serve on the CFL's Board of Governors.

She now brings her experience in business strategy, governance and community building, along with a deep passion for Winnipeg, to help build the city's NSL club.

About NSL Winnipeg

NSL Winnipeg is Manitoba's first professional women's soccer club and the seventh franchise in the Northern Super League (NSL), set to begin playing in 2027. Built with deep roots in Winnipeg's soccer community, the club is committed to creating new opportunities for women and girls in sport while building a team that reflects the energy, pride and community spirit of Manitoba. Fans can secure their place in Winnipeg soccer history by placing a $50 season ticket deposit today at wpgnsl.ca.

Learn more: wpgnsl.ca | Instagram & Facebook: @nslwinnipeg

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