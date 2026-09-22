College also ranks in Top 10 nationally for Co-Ops and Internships; and named No. 1 Regional University in the North

Wellesley, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2026) - Babson College's undergraduate school is ranked Number 1 nationally in entrepreneurship for the 30th consecutive time in the 2026-2027 U.S. News & World Report list of Best Colleges released today.

Complementing this landmark achievement, Babson earned five additional top rankings in this year's U.S. News & World Report assessment, including:

Among the top 10 nationally for co-ops and internships

Number 1 regional university in the North

Number 1 top private college in the North

Number 1 best value school in the North

Number 1 most innovative school in the North

"While we are proud of our rankings, we continue to innovate as a leader among top business schools and higher education institutions," said Stephen Spinelli Jr. MBA'92, PhD, President of Babson College. "As entrepreneurial leaders, we always seek opportunities to create economic and social value everywhere - on our campus, in our programs, and through our students and alumni."

This 30-year streak, which began in 1995 when U.S. News & World Report first included entrepreneurship rankings, reflects Babson's pioneering role in establishing entrepreneurship as a rigorous academic discipline. Babson continues to innovate its educational offerings, including the recent launch of the Master of Science in Management in Business Creation (MSBC), the inaugural cohort of the Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program, and new institutes within the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership.

"The next generation of entrepreneurs will not just build the newest ventures and companies; they will innovate to address healthcare, climate, emerging technologies, and crises we cannot yet name," said Poonam Arora, dean of Babson's undergraduate school. "Being recognized for the 30th consecutive time as the best school to prepare and inspire those entrepreneurial leaders is humbling. This remarkable achievement sharpens our sense of purpose and brings with it a special responsibility for our community of educators."

Babson undergraduates benefit from the College's Entrepreneurial Thought & Action (ET&A) methodology, which emphasizes learning through real-world practice and challenges students to become ambitious, action-oriented problem solvers prepared to create sustainable, economic, and social value in any field or industry.

The U.S. News & World Report rankings are the latest in a series of recent top rankings Babson received, including:

Babson College's F.W. Olin Graduate School of Business is ranked #29 Top MBA Program globally out of 100 by LinkedIn, and #5 globally for Entrepreneurship.

Babson was ranked the Number 2 Best College in America for the second year in a row by The Wall Street Journal .

. Babson was ranked #12 in among America's Best Colleges by Time magazine.

View the complete U.S. News & World Report ranking and methodology here: 2026 Best Colleges: Find The Best School For You.

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About Babson College

Babson College is a global leader in entrepreneurship education. Through its proven Entrepreneurial Thought & Action methodology, the College prepares entrepreneurial leaders who create, grow, and steward sustainable economic and social value around the world. Founded in 1919 in Wellesley, Massachusetts, Babson has empowered more than 45,000 entrepreneurial leaders to impact communities and industries of all kinds. Babson is recognized as the No. 2 best college in the United States by The Wall Street Journal and has maintained its place as No. 1 atop U.S. News & World Report's entrepreneurship rankings for decades. The College offers an array of undergraduate, graduate, and executive education programs and partners with organizations around the world to support global entrepreneurship initiatives. Through the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership and Babson's centers and institutes, the College empowers accomplished and aspiring entrepreneurs to advance the study and practice of entrepreneurial thought leadership around the world.

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