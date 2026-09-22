A New Offering Gives Each AI Agent Task a Private, Isolated Connection, Protecting Human Identity as AI Assistants Increasingly Research, Browse, and Transact on Their Behalf

Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the public beta launch of Bitdefender VPN for AI Agents, a new consumer offering built to protect the privacy of the AI agents now browsing, researching, and transacting on users' behalf. The offering gives each task its own private, temporary connection, so agents can work past geo-blocks and region-locked content without exposing a user's identity.

Seventy-one percent of adults in the U.S. believe increased use of artificial intelligence will make their personal information less secure, according to Pew Research Center, a concern likely shared across the globe. The Cloud Security Alliance has found that AI agents often operate in an "identity gray area," borrowing workload identities, shared service accounts, or a human user's own credentials. Without separation, every task an agent completes, and every network it touches, remains tied directly to the user's own IP address.

Bitdefender VPN for AI Agents is a standalone offering initially available for macOS devices. Once installed, it works automatically across Claude Desktop, Cursor, Codex, and OpenCode. Built on a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server architecture, the tool stays dormant until an agent calls on it to complete a task. At that moment, it spins up a disposable, isolated container (a private digital workspace) for that single prompt and discards it once the task is finished, so nothing carries over from one interaction to the next. Bitdefender VPN for AI Agents protects network transport and IP exposure, not prompt content, which stays between the user and their AI provider.

This marks a fundamental shift from how a conventional VPN operates. A classic VPN is persistent, maintaining one continuous connection for everything on a device, whether or not that level of protection is wanted. VPN for AI Agents establishes a private connection for each prompt while the rest of the device stays on its regular connection.

Key features and benefits include:

A dedicated connection, built for the agent Masks the AI agent's IP address, keeping its traffic separate from your own. Useful for tasks like researching a health or legal question, comparing prices across regions, or working over public Wi-Fi, and more.

Masks the AI agent's IP address, keeping its traffic separate from your own. Useful for tasks like researching a health or legal question, comparing prices across regions, or working over public Wi-Fi, and more. Automatic and frictionless No manual setup. VPN for AI Agents automatically activates only when needed and closes the connection the moment the task ends.

No manual setup. VPN for AI Agents automatically activates only when needed and closes the connection the moment the task ends. A work enabler, not just a privacy patch Lets agents complete multi-region research and transaction tasks in a single pass, work that would otherwise require manual, country-by-country effort.

"AI agents are quickly becoming an extension of the people who use them, showing up in both our workdays and our personal lives," said Ciprian Istrate, senior vice president of operations, Consumer Solutions Group at Bitdefender. "That means security can no longer stop at protecting the person behind the screen; it has to extend to the agent itself acting on their behalf. With Bitdefender VPN for AI Agents, we're giving students, workers, and everyday consumers the confidence to let their AI agents work freely, knowing their identity and activity stay protected."

Availability

Bitdefender VPN for AI Agents is available now for macOS, with additional operating system support planned. The initial release is in English only, and access is free throughout the public beta period. For more information or to get started, visit our website.

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry's most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 180 of the world's most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit https://www.bitdefender.com.

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Contacts:

Steve Fiore

Bitdefender

1-954-776-6262

sfiore@bitdefender.com